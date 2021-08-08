OU Football: The presumed first option, Marvin Mims looking forward to a big season

As Oklahoma begins practice for the coming football season, several assumptions are being taken for granted.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler will be a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Kennedy Brooks will lead the running back committee.
The Sooners are the clear class of the Big 12 Conference, in line to win a seventh straight league crown.
Marvin Mims is the No. 1 option at wide receiver.
While that last one it may well be true, the fact it’s presumed is interesting because Mims caught all of 37 passes last season, the same number as Theo Wease, and 25 fewer than 2019’s leading receiver, CeeDee Lamb, who caught 62
Mims turned his 37 into 610 yards and nine touchdowns, 80 more yards than Wease and five more scores.
It was a big season for a true freshman, which Mims happened to be. It was not, however, a huge season for the Sooners’ leading receiver.
That last time OU’s most frequent pass catcher topped out at fewer grabs was 2005, when Malcolm Kelly caught 33 passes thrown by Rhett Bomar or Paul Thompson in a forgettable four-loss season.
The last time even OU’s No. 2 receiver was limited to so few grabs was in 2016, when Dede Westbrook caught 80, Joe Mixon, a running back, caught 37 and Geno Lewis caught 32.
Mims will be looking to catch many more this campaign, for the difference between being a freshman and sophomore are immense.
“It’s a whole other mindset,” he said. “I’ve done it for a year now, I’m coming in, I’m ready to build.”
He did a decent job of that a year ago, never going without a catch and never grabbing fewer than three the first six games of the season.
The game that moved him to the forefront in everybody’s imagination was at TCU, coming after the off-week that followed OU’s overtime victory over Texas.
It was the third straight game Mims caught four balls, but it was what he did with them that made all the difference, turning the grabs into 132 yards and two scores, one of them a 61-yarder in which he allowed Horned Frog cornerback Kee’Yon Stewart to ride his shoulder, only to accelerate, create space, make the catch and go the distance, proving he had guile to go with his athleticism.
“I didn’t really know what to expect at all,” said Mims, speaking of his freshman year at large. “It definitely came as a surprise to me, like how I played and how I performed and the opportunity I was given out there on the field.”
In all ways, it was a success. He was new in the program, catching balls thrown from a quarterback who was starting for the first time.
One thing it may not have been, though, was consistent.
Mims caught only six passes in his next three games before showing up with seven worth 101 yards in the Big 12 title game against Iowa State.
He’s bound to get more opportunities this season, while facing higher expectations, too
Rattler believes he has great chemistry with all the players to whom he’ll be throwing the ball.
“I’ve been connecting with every single receiver,” he said. “I can name all of them right now but you guys have a pretty good idea of our big weapons.”
It’s clear who’s presumed to be atop that list.
“Now I’m in a leadership roll and talking up my other teammates,” Mims said. “There’s just more excitement coming into this year.”
Should that leadership begin with his own performance, everybody should wind up pleased.