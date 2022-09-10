Oklahoma defeated Kent State 33-3 Saturday at home for their second-straight win of the season.
Here's a look at the Sooners' win by the numbers:
7
The number of rushing yards the Oklahoma offense recorded in the first half Saturday. That’s the lowest they’ve recorded in a half since last year’s game against Kansas, when they also had seven rushing yards in the first half. The Sooners turned it around in the second half, finishing the game with 134.
4
The number of sacks OU defensive end Reggie Grimes has through two games. The junior finished with 1.5 sacks Saturday and added x.x tackles for loss, as he’s become an early standout for the Sooner defense.
28
The number of consecutive games Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has thrown a touchdown. It’s also the number of games Gabriel has played for his career. Gabriel’s first touchdown of the game came on a 36-yard throw to Marvin Mims at the end of the first half. He finished with three.
12
Oklahoma’s 33-3 win over Kent State marked its 12th-consecutive win at home. Their most recent loss at Owen Field came in 2020, when they were defeated 38-35 by Kansas State. The win also marked their 15th-straight win against a non-conference opponent during the regular season.
16
Through two games, the Sooners have surrendered 16 points for an average of eight per game. They’ve also surrendered just three points combined in the second half.
68
That’s Dillon Gabriel’s completion percentage through two games. He completed 15-of-23 passes against UTEP last Saturday. Gabriel finished with 296 yards on 21-of-28 passing against Kent State. He completed 9-of-10 for 136 yards in the third quarter.
