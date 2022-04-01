It seemed like an unfortunate ending to Theo Wease’s career at Oklahoma.
The redshirt junior suffered an injury during fall camp last year that kept him off the field for most of the season. He recovered just enough to see action on a special teams play against Iowa State in November, but he never made a full return to the field.
Things looked bleak for Wease after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 29, the same day former OU coach Lincoln Riley announced he was bolting to USC. However, Wease returned to the team a couple weeks later.
Wease was never fully set on leaving the Sooners, but something else helped him decide to stay.
“First, I'll start by saying I never wanted to leave Oklahoma. I love this place,” Wease said Monday. “ The turning point I would definitely say was Coach [Jeff] Lebby, just his philosophy and how real he made me feel. It was just a family-like feel I got from him.
“It was hard. I went through the injury, missed the whole season and then the coaching change. It was hard, but my family stayed with me. They uplifted me and everything, and my teammates still talk to me about everything. It was hard, but at the end of the day it was a pretty easy decision."
Wease made it through, and he’s a prime candidate for a bounce back year with the Sooners.
Just two seasons ago, the former five-star recruit was a significant part of the offense. He tied with Marvin Mims for the team lead in receptions (37), finished second in receiving yards (530) and added four touchdowns.
There’s been no injury concerns for Wease, who rated his health on a scale from 1-10 as an “11”. But his injury last season did help him focus on making sure he’s committed.
“I wouldn’t say it really changed my perspective on the game, but I would say I’m grateful for the injury because it brought something out of myself,” Wease said. “I knew I had it in me but being injured and being off the field made me dig deeper and actually find that and put it to work.”
Through the first two weeks of spring practices, OU wide receivers coach Cale Gundy is confident Wease has returned to form.
“I’ve been very pleased with him,” Gundy said. “He went through that injury process last year. Came back towards the end, probably on a scale of 10, he was probably around an 8.5 or 9. Didn’t get much play there the last two or three games that he was back.
“He’s getting back to Theo. First of all, he’s one of the older guys, probably the oldest guy in the room. So he’s very mature. He’s a very hard worker. Very conscious of everything. He helps the younger players. You can just tell he’s a guy that understands it.. So far up to this point, he’s had a great spring. I reached out to his dad last night and just checked up on him, how is he doing, running, how he looks. We’ve been very pleased with him.”
He’s had success as an outside receiver in the past, and that’s where he’ll slot in this season under Lebby’s offense. But Lebby has been impressed with Lebby’s work ethic.
“[I’ve seen maturity,” Lebby said. “Guy is operating at a high level as far as just being a human, being a guy that’s done things right every single day. He’s been incredibly competitive. He’s been incredibly bought-in. He’s worked his butt off in getting to this point… I’m so excited about where he’s at and proud of him, because of his work ethic and how he’s led in that room. I think he can fit in in a great way.”