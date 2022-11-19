There’s a lot of reasons Oklahoma needs a win today.
The Sooners (5-5) still sit one win away from bowl eligibility, and a victory would keep their bowl streak of 23 seasons alive. They also need some wins to enter the offseason with some momentum.
And of course, a win over their biggest rival would help things, too.
Oklahoma State got the best of the Sooners last season, winning 37-33 in Stillwater. The Sooners are hoping to avenge that defeat, which knocked them out of Big 12 title contention.
To make that happen, here’s three things the Sooners need to do:
1. Dillon Gabriel, find a rhythm
It hasn’t been the best three-week stretch for the OU quarterback.
Gabriel is averaging just under 200 yards per game over that span while throwing just three touchdowns and three interceptions. One of his toughest outings of the season came last week against West Virginia, when he finished with 190 yards passing and zero touchdowns. He also completed just one throw of 20 yards or more.
Finding explosiveness and consistency in the passing game has been difficult during conference play. OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said the Sooners have to find more chunk plays through the air.
For Gabriel, it’s about not reflecting too much on past games.
“I think that’s the most frustrating part is it’s self-inflicted,” Gabriel said. “But at some point though, we’ve gotta flush it and we gotta move past it. Because we got another opportunity to be good. We gotta be excited about that because we got another opportunity to play and it’s Bedlam.”
The Cowboys’ defense could help, too. They rank 128th in passing yards allowed and have struggled all season with giving up explosive plays.
2. Lean on Eric Gray, but find a balance
The OU running back’s usage in the offense has increased dramatically over the second half of the season.
He’s recorded at least 22 touches in each of the past four games. That number jumped to 31 two weeks ago against Baylor and 29 against West Virginia.
Gray’s been particularly effective with those opportunities, recording 387 total yards and four touchdowns over that stretch.
He should have a big game against a weak Oklahoma State rushing defense, and the Sooners will need him. But Lebby has stressed the need to not overwork him.
“I think there is a balance to it, absolutely, especially this late into the season,” Lebby said. “He’s had incredible production. He’s worked tirelessly to give himself the opportunity to play at a high level every snap. We’re going to continue to force it to him, while having some understanding of what we need to do so he can catch his breath.”
3. Eliminate penalties
Penalties played a pivotal role in the Sooners’ back-to-back losses to Baylor and West Virginia. They committed 14 penalties combined in those two games. Several of them helped take points off the board for the Sooners.
In the Big 12, the Sooners rank second to last in penalties (31) and dead last in penalties yards (552).
It’s been a point of emphasis for the Sooners this season, and things appeared to improve weeks 6-8, when they committed just 11 total penalties. But it didn’t last long.
It’ll be even more important against an Oklahoma State team that’s been more disciplined than anyone in the Big 12. Compared to the second best team in each category, the Cowboys have 10 fewer penalties (37) and nearly 80 fewer penalty yards (351).
“We have not been a very disciplined football team when it comes to penalties,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “We’ve been one of the worst in the Big 12 and nationally we’ve been in the bottom half of the country. Right now, we’ve got to eliminate those. We’ve been able to overcome it in the past. We can’t (now). The margin for error is very small like we’ve seen.”
