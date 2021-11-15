It’s back to the drawing board for Oklahoma.
The Sooners came out flat against Baylor, and the Bears held the advantage in several key areas. The Sooners still had a chance heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bears scored 17 points in the final frame to put the game away.
Before the Sooners move on for their final home game Saturday against Iowa State, here’s a look back at the stats that made the difference in their loss against Baylor:
1. Third downs
The success on third down varied widely between both teams.
The Sooners converted on 2-of-9 third down attempts (22 percent), while Baylor converted 5-of-11 times (45 percent). The Sooners didn’t convert on a single third down in the second half, going 0-of-3.
The lack of third down success for the offense particularly hurt in the fourth quarter. After Baylor scored to push its lead to 10, OU’s Spencer Rattler was sacked on a third-and-13 from around midfield, which forced the Sooners to punt.
After the game, Lincoln Riley pointed to third down success as a key factor in the loss.
“[We] had some big third downs that we weren't very good on and they got us on a couple of third downs,” Riley said.
2. Rushing yards
Baylor had no problem running on the OU defense.
The defense surrendered a season-high 296 rushing yards to the Bears, who have been one of the best nationally at running the ball. The Bears also ran the ball 47 times for 6.3 yards per rush.
The OU offense finished with just 78 rushing yards on 28 attempts.
The Bears’ rushing attack, combined with their success on third down, controlled the tempo and flow of the game, possessing the ball for over 35:19 of game time compared to 24:41 for the Sooners.
OU’s Isaiah Thomas blamed Baylor’s running success on a lack of execution defensively.
“They didn't do anything that we didn't see on film, that we didn't expect,” Thomas said. “It's just guys not executing or finishing on tackles because we have guys that need to wrap up and finish the tackle. Even I missed a tackle down on the goal line. … So guys are not executing every call that we have and not finishing all the tackles.”
3. Sacks
The lack of sacks forced by the Sooners’ defense has hurt them in recent weeks.
The Sooners forced just one sack against Baylor, while the Bears forced five of their own. Over the last four games, the Sooners have forced just three sacks, compared to the 19 they forced over the first six games of the season.
The team now ranks 65th nationally in team sacks, and OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was disappointed in the tackling after the Baylor game.
“I thought at times [it was] good. At other times we were trying to hug guys as opposed to going low,” Grinch said. “Some missed opportunities. … We gotta make sure it’s not just one guy in position to make some of those plays.”