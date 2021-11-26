Oklahoma hasn't often been in this position.
The Sooners head into Stillwater as underdogs to the Cowboys, marking the first time the team hasn't been favored in a game this season.
They also need a win — or a Baylor loss — to stay alive in the Big 12 title race, while Oklahoma State has already clinched a spot in Arlington next week. Both teams are 10-1 on the season, but the Cowboys have been consistent.
Here's three keys for the Sooners to secure a Bedlam rematch next week:
1. Make the easy play
That's been OU coach Lincoln Riley's message to Caleb Williams this week.
The true freshman quarterback completed just eight passes for 96 yards against Iowa State, and the majority of the offensive production came from running the ball with Kennedy Brooks.
The Sooners will need to run the ball, but they'll need to make more plays through the air. The Cowboys surrender just 85 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth nationally, and they’ll likely try to force Williams to throw the ball.
Riley knows the Sooners will need to be more effective in the passing game, and he’s confident Williams will be better in Stillwater.
“I'm just kind of watching him grow,” Riley said. “I'm watching him learn, watching him go through these different experiences and each time, he comes out of it knowing a little bit more, learning a little bit more. ... I do expect him to play very well. He's given me a lot of reason to expect that right now.”
2. Force Spencer Sanders to rely on passing game
The Sooners’ defense was great against Iowa State, particularly at stopping the run.
They held the Cyclones to just 51 rushing yards and also forced 11 tackles for loss. They’ll need to repeat that against an Oklahoma State offense that likes to run the ball.
The Sooners weren’t just good at limiting the run. They also sacked Iowa State’s quarterbacks five times and forced two interceptions.
The Sooners can force OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders to throw the ball if they limit the run, and that’s an area Sanders has shown inconsistency. Sanders is 71st nationally in passing yards per game (199.7) and he’s also thrown just 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions.
Forcing Sanders to throw could help the Sooners’ find opportunities for sacks and turnovers.
“The bulk of the time, it comes down to who’s getting turnovers,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “I fully anticipate it’ll be a real telltale this weekend.”
3. Win the battle up front
The Sooners’ offensive line has faced strong opposing defensive lines the last two weeks and have surrendered nine sacks combined.
Unfortunately for them, that’s where the Cowboys have excelled. They lead the nation in total sacks (43) and have averaged nearly four sacks a game. They’re offensive line is also good at preventing sacks, surrendering just 12 sacks to opposing offenses.
Both teams like to establish the run, and the battle in trenches will play a key role in who is most effective.
“I think personally the game starts in the trenches up front,” OU defensive tackle Isaiah Thomas said. “You win the line of scrimmage, nine times out of 10 you’ll win the game outside of winning the takeaway battle. … That’s the challenge I’m willing to accept. Obviously, they are too.
“... It’s going to be a good matchup and if you win the line of scrimmage, you have a good chance of winning that game. So it’s definitely a challenge we’ll take and something we can always handle, as well.”