The stakes couldn’t be much higher for Oklahoma.
After last week’s loss against Baylor, the Sooners are now tied with Oklahoma State for first in the Big 12. The Bears are now second in the conference with two losses and hold the tiebreaker over the Sooners. If the Sooners lose against Iowa State, they could fall behind Baylor and OSU in the Big 12 standings.
Here’s three keys to the Sooners’ getting a Senior Day victory over the Cyclones:
1. Establish the run with Kennedy Brooks
Brooks went on a hot streak in the middle of the season but has since cooled off.
He’s still the Sooners’ primary running back, but the offense has struggled to generate room for Brooks to operate. He’s totaled just 86 yards on 21 carries in the previous two outings, as opposing defenses have found ways to limit his effectiveness.
In 2019, the last time Brooks faced Iowa State, he finished with 132 rushing yards and a score. The Sooners will need to get him going against the Cyclones this time around.
“It’s going to be a battle upfront,” Brooks said Wednesday. “Whoever runs the ball this game is going to win this game. That’s what it comes down to every time I’ve played them. It’s going to be a real physical game, but we can do it. We’ve done it before, and we can do it again.”
OU quarterback Caleb Williams could also look to bounce back on the ground after totaling just 17 rushing yards against Baylor. The Sooners have gone away from running the ball with Eric Gray, putting more pressure on Brooks to find success.
2. Focus on Charlie Kolar
The Sooners are very familiar with Kolar.
They struggled to stop the Oklahoma native in both meetings last season, as Kolar totaled 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in both meetings last season.
This season, he’s second on the Cyclones in receptions (41), yards (506) and touchdowns (4). Xavier Hutchinson leads the team in all three categories.
Kolar’s been one of the more consistent tight ends in the last two seasons, and he’s been a focus of the Sooners’ defensive game plan.
“I think he’s a tremendous player,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “What they’re able to do with their tight ends, the coaching staff does a tremendous job to find ways to exploit you defensively. … It’s one thing to be big. Kolar isn’t the only big tight end in the country. His skill set and what they allow him to do and what he’s able to do is a unique challenge. Whether it’s zone or man, it’s a challenge for defenses.”
3. Get back to stopping the run
The Sooners’ defense started the season as one of the best units at stopping the run, but that hasn’t been the case in recent weeks.
That’s not going to get any easier against ISU’s Breece Hall, who has been one of the best running backs in the country. Hall exploded against the Sooners in the teams’ first meeting last season, totaling 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
But the Sooners did a better job in the second meeting as they limited Hall to 79 rushing yards on 23 carries, though he did score two touchdowns.
“When you factor in the run game and Breece Hall and who he is and his accomplishments, [Iowa State is] a phenomenal team and I don’t think their record is very reflective of how great they are as a team,” OU safety Pat Fields said. “But I think we’re expecting nothing less than a battle.”