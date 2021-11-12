Oklahoma has a prime opportunity in Waco.
The Sooners could get a signature win against the Bears today, which would go a long way toward making a run to the College Football Playoff. With the Sooners currently ranked eighth, it’s clear they need to win out just to have a chance.
But it won’t be easy against a Baylor (7-2) team that’s at home and needs a win to stay in contention for a Big 12 title.
Here’s three keys for the Sooners to pick up what would be the most significant win of the season:
1. Stop the run
What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?
Here, the unstoppable force is the Baylor running game, which has surprisingly been one of the most potent in college football.
The Bears have a primary running back in Abram Smith, who has been one of the most successful ball carriers in the country. He’s ranked in the Top 10 nationally in total rushing yards (1,055), rushing yards per game (117) and rushing yards per carry (7.3).
But Smith isn’t the only running threat. Trestan Ebner has carried the ball 101 times to Smith’s 144, while also averaging six yards per carry. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon can also run the ball when needed.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is well aware of the Bears’ run game.
“The thing we’ve found out in recent weeks and over the course of the entire season is it’s not just one running back,” Grinch said Tuesday. “There’s (Ebner) and (Smith) in the backfield. It’s not like you have to deal with just one.”
The immovable object is Oklahoma’s defense, which has been one of the top units nationally in stopping the run.
The Sooners should be as healthy as they’ve been since the beginning of the season, and they’ll need all hands on deck against a potent Baylor running attack.
2. Attack Baylor through the air
The Bears have a decent run defense and will be playing at home. The way to beat them is through the air, particularly down the field.
That’s where Caleb Williams and Marvin Mims come into play.
In his last outing against Texas Tech, Williams threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns on 23-of-30 passing. 135 of those yards went to Mims, who turned them into four catches and two touchdowns.
The Bears have only surrendered 10 passing touchdowns on the season, but they’re giving up more than 12 yards per completion to opposing defenses. Kennedy Brooks will get his fair share of opportunities, but look for OU coach Lincoln Riley to dial up passing plays.
3. Win on third down
The Sooners haven’t had much issue with third downs this season.
They’re ninth in the nation in third-down conversion percentage (.495), while the Bears are 68th and convert on third down just 39 percent of the time.
However, the advantage is flipped when it comes to third-down defense.
The Bears have surrendered third-down conversions just 32 percent of the time, which ranks 16th nationally. Oklahoma ranks 78th defensively, giving up a third-down conversion rate of nearly 40 percent to opposing offenses.
Winning the third-down battle will be huge for the Sooners.