For the second week in a row, Oklahoma found itself looking to hold off a late comeback attempt.
Last week’s 28-point first quarter lead ended up being enough to overcome the Sooners’ second half struggles, but on Saturday they couldn’t make the plays they needed on both sides of the ball to pull out the win. With eight seconds left in regulation, Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff converted on a 43-yard field goal attempt to force the game into overtime.
The Sooners got the ball first, but Zach Schmit’s field goal missed to the right, allowing the Red Raiders to win the game on a 35-yard attempt by Wolff.
It was Texas Tech’s first win over the Sooners in Lubbock since 2009 and its first win in the series since 2011. Oklahoma closes out the regular season 6-6 overall.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ 51-48 loss to Texas Tech:
1. Giving up early leads
The Sooners have struggled to build on strong starts in recent weeks.
The Red Raiders started the game taking the opening kickoff 67 yards to start their first possession at the OU 33-yard line. On the first snap, Jordan Kelley broke into the backfield and forced a fumble that was recovered by Ethan Downs.
It wasn’t just the defense that came out strong. The Sooners’ offense scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the game and kicked a field goal two drives later to take a 17-0 lead.
Oklahoma had 195 yards of total offense in the first quarter, while holding the Red Raiders to just 32 yards of total offense and -8 yards on the ground. By halftime, Texas Tech had nearly 300 yards of total offense and had turned a 17-0 deficit into a 24-23 game heading into halftime.
The Red Raiders were able to get their passing game going behind quarterback Tyler Shough. The senior finished the game with 31 completions on 50 attempts for 436 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas Tech took the lead early in the third quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run by SaRodorick Thompson and would keep the lead until late in the fourth quarter. The Sooners outscored Texas Tech 17-10 in the fourth quarter behind a pair of touchdown passes from Dillon Gabriel.
2. Offense falls flat in overtime
That late effort wouldn’t be enough, though, as the offense stalled after an early first down on the first possession of overtime.
Gabriel picked up 13 yards on the first play on a pass from Drake Stoops, but went down with an injury after being hit hard. The junior quarterback only missed one play, but the Sooners ran the ball two more times and were sacked on third down, forcing the field goal unit on the field.
Schmit’s kick started right and was hooking back towards the right upright, but just missed.
The Sooners’ defense looked strong in overtime, but gave up a seven-yard pass on third-and-nine to set up Wolff’s game-winning kick.
3. Defensive struggles
Despite coming away with two turnovers, the Sooners needed a defensive stop late in the game and couldn’t get it.
The Red Raiders started their last possession of regulation with 4:04 left and their own 25-yard line. Oklahoma had them in an early third-and-nine, but allowed an 11-yard completion to Tahj Brooks. On the next set of downs, the Sooners forced a fourth-and-seven from just outside field goal range and allowed a 14-yard completion to Loic Fouonji.
Texas Tech finished with 599 yards of total offense with 436 yards coming through the air alone. Despite holding the Red Raiders to converting on just seven of their 17 third down conversions, the Sooners gave up first downs both times they tried to go for it on fourth down.
The Sooners did come away with a pair of turnovers in important moments. The second takeaway was a game-changer for the Sooners, who were trailing or tied for most of the second half.
C.J. Coldon picked off a pass from Shough, setting the Sooners up with the ball at the Texas Tech 32-yard line with just over five minutes remaining.
