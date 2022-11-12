It was a quick fourth quarter for the Oklahoma offense as two possessions wasn’t enough to pull out a win in a tightly-contested ending against West Virginia.
West Virginia’s late drive set up a 25-yard field goal by Casey Legg as time expired for a 23-20 win.
The loss gives the Sooners five regular season losses for the first time since 1998. The game also marked the Mountaineers’ first win over Oklahoma as a member of the Big 12 and the program’s first ever loss to the Sooners in Morgantown, W.Va.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss to West Virginia:
Long defensive possessions hurting Sooners’ chances:
It was a familiar sight for the Oklahoma defense this season late in Saturday’s game— the team desperately looking to come up with a stop late, only to have positive moments erased by defensive miscues in big moments
West Virginia started its final drive of the game from its own 29-yard line after Zach Schmit missed a 44-yard field goal attempt. On two different occasions the Sooners found themselves in a third-and-one situation early in the drive, but weren’t able to get off the field.
Quarterback Garrett Greene took a quarterback sneak for a first down on the first third-and-short, but the Sooners got in the backfield for a stop on the second. Now facing a fourth-and-three, Greene found Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a five-yard gain to keep the sticks moving.
Oklahoma had one last opportunity to give its offense a chance on a third-and-six from their own 17 with 1:23 remaining in the game and no timeouts. Greene kept it himself for a seven-yard run up the middle to set up the game-winning field goal.
West Virginia’s final drive took up 6:24 of game clock and took 15 plays to go 65 yards to ice the game. It was a similar fate to the one the Sooners’ defense endured during last week’s loss to Baylor, in which the Bears used a nine-play 65-yard drive that last 4:05 to hang on for the win late.
Taking points off the board
Oklahoma called on Schmitt to take a pair of long field goals and missed on both attempts.
After a slow start offensively, the Sooners finally seemed to gain some momentum early in the second quarter on a nine-play drive that went 75 yards all the way to the West Virginia six-yard line. Oklahoma ran a quick pass to the flat for an easy touchdown to Brayden Willis, but an offensive pass interference on Theo Wease negated the play.
The Sooners converting after facing a third-and-16 and instead had to call on Schmit to attempt another field goal. This time the redshirt sophomore split the uprights, but sequence still ended up costing Oklahoma four points.
Oklahoma’s second drive of the fourth quarter stalled at the West Virginia 29-yard line, but Schmit’s 46-yard attempt hit the right upright and missed.
No turnovers, yet still no offensive rhythm
Early in the game, Oklahoma’s defense was playing as well as it had at any point during Big 12 play this season.
The Sooners came up with a big stop to turn the ball over on downs on the Mountaineers first possession and proceed to force punts on the next three drives. After the Sooners’ offense put their first points on the board early in the second quarter, Woodi Washington forced a fumble and Jordan Kelly recovered it.
But while the Sooners’ defense was playing well, the offense struggled to get going. After missing a field goal on their first possession, the Sooners punted on their next three possessions and didn’t score their first touchdown until the final minute of the first half.
Eric Gray came up big despite the Sooners’ struggles, carrying the ball 25 times for 211 yards, while scoring both of the team’s touchdowns. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 17 of 28 passes for 190 yards and struggled to connect on deep balls throughout the day through rainy conditions.
Last week turnovers were the offense’s biggest issue, including three interceptions thrown by Gabriel. That wasn’t the case against the Mountaineers as the Sooners finished with no turnovers and averaged 6.3 yards per play, but only had 20 points to show for it.
