Oklahoma finished its non-conference schedule with a 23-16 win over Nebraska last Saturday.
The Sooners jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on their first possession before struggling offensively the rest of the way. The defense played arguably its most complete game in recent memory, which helped lead the Sooners over the Cornhuskers.
Conference play kicks off Saturday against West Virginia, who is coming off a 27-21 upset win over Virginia Tech last Saturday. But before looking forward to the Sooners’ next game, here’s three takeaways from the team’s performance against Nebraska.
1. Defensive line dominates
The Sooners pressured Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez for all four quarters.
The defense recorded five sacks for 28 yards and 10 tackles-for-loss for 39 yards. They also significantly limited Nebraska’s running game, as the Cornhuskers totaled just 95 yards on 38 carries (2.5 yards-per-carry).
“They’re probably the most talented group on the whole football team,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “I’m excited about the way we’re playing and the good thing is we can play a whole lot better, and that’s what we’re going to be striving for.”
The defensive-line effort was led by Nik Bonitto and Jalen Redmond, who combined for 3.5 sacks and five tackles-for-loss.
Bonitto’s biggest sack of the game came on Nebraska’s final drive. Facing third-and-11, the Sooners’ pass rush forced Martinez to step up into the pocket, and Bonitto was there to bring him down to the turf with 16 seconds left in the game.
The Redmond-Bonitto duo also finished with the highest quarterback pressure percentage in the nation on Saturday, per Pro Football Focus. Redmond pressured Martinez on 45% of his drop backs, with Bonitto not far behind at 42%.
2. Kennedy Brooks-Eric Gray duo flashes potential
The Sooners’ running game fully clicked against Nebraska.
Eric Gray got his third-straight start at running back and he delivered with his best performance so far this season, running for 84 yards on 15 carries.
Kennedy Brooks was solid, as he normally is, finishing with 75 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Factoring in quarterback Spencer Rattler’s 35 yards on six carries, the team finished with 194 yards rushing and a 5.5 yards-per-carry average.
Riley has limited the touches for Gray and Brooks through the team’s first three games. The team’s other running backs, Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson, didn’t see the field against Nebraska or Tulane.
Until Rattler finds more success putting the ball in the air, the Sooners may have to rely more on their running game.
3. Lack of explosive plays
Nebraska was committed to limiting big gains from the Sooners, and it worked.
The Sooners offense was limited to nine total possessions and scored on three of them. The number of plays in each scoring drive: 14, 10 and 12.
The Sooners average yards-per-attempt on passes was 6.3, while Nebraska’s was 11.6.
The Sooners only had two plays of 20-plus yards, and one was a trick play that saw Mario Williams pass the ball backwards to Rattler before finding Marvin Mims down the field for a 23-yard gain.
Mims, the Sooners' big-play receiver, only caught one other pass, finishing with 32 yards on two catches.
The Nebraska defense worked to keep everything in front of them and forced the Sooners to beat them by running the ball. Going forward, the Sooners will need to find ways to make big plays down the field.
• Next: The Sooners begin conference play at home against West Virginia on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.