Bedlam Football 2021

Then-OU tight end Austin Stogner runs with the ball during Bedlam last season at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stogner, who transferred to South Carolina at the end of last season, announced Thursday he's returning to the Sooners.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Thanks to the NCAA Transfer Portal, there will be a homecoming in Norman.

South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner announced Thursday that he is transferring to Oklahoma after one season with the Gamecocks.

The former OU tight end played for the Sooners from 2019-2021, recording 47 catches for 654 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season came in 2020, when he ranked third on the team in catches (26) and receiving yards (422) while adding three scores.

Expectations were high for Stogner entering the 2021 season but he never found his footing, catching 14 passes for 166 yards. Stogner, along with former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, transferred to South Carolina at the end of the regular season.

Stogner caught 20 passes for 210 yards and a score in his lone year with the Gamecocks.

Stogner’s return will bring some much-needed experience and depth to the Sooners’ tight end room, particularly with Brayden Willis departing the team at the end of this season.

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

Tags

Trending Video