Thanks to the NCAA Transfer Portal, there will be a homecoming in Norman.
South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner announced Thursday that he is transferring to Oklahoma after one season with the Gamecocks.
Run it back! pic.twitter.com/L439sTHd44— Austin Stogner (@austin_stogner) December 8, 2022
The former OU tight end played for the Sooners from 2019-2021, recording 47 catches for 654 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season came in 2020, when he ranked third on the team in catches (26) and receiving yards (422) while adding three scores.
Expectations were high for Stogner entering the 2021 season but he never found his footing, catching 14 passes for 166 yards. Stogner, along with former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, transferred to South Carolina at the end of the regular season.
Stogner caught 20 passes for 210 yards and a score in his lone year with the Gamecocks.
Stogner’s return will bring some much-needed experience and depth to the Sooners’ tight end room, particularly with Brayden Willis departing the team at the end of this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.