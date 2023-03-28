When senior tight end Austin Stogner transferred back to Oklahoma from South Carolina, one of the things that made him most excited about the return was getting back on OU’s Jimmie Austin Golf Club.
Stogner, a 6-6, 255-pound multifaceted threat at tight end is also a 10-handicap on the golf course. Though he says his handicap “isn’t very good right now”, it’s a respectable mark for someone who’s currently a collegiate athlete in another sport.
The roster has seen quite a bit of turnover since the last time Stogner was with the Sooners, but it hasn’t taken long for him to find other playing partners on the team. Backup quarterback Davis Beville is one in particular that Stogner has played with a few times.
“When we don’t have spring ball it’ll be once or twice a week maybe, but during spring ball it might be weekends if you’re lucky,” Stogner said about his golfing schedule.
Stogner played three seasons under former head coach Lincoln Riley before transferring to South Carolina last offseason. He made 10 starts and played 12 games, catching 20 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown.
During the three seasons prior, Stogner had 47 catches for 654 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Gamecocks run a pro-style offense that relies on tight ends to do more blocking than receiving. Stogner said that was an area of his game that he needed to work on.
“Yeah, it’s totally different,” Stogner said. “At South Carolina, we were like huddling, running a pro-style offense. It’s more spread out and signal-wise, we’re running a lot faster. Got to get used to the tempo. It’s different than what I used to back there.”
The Sooners needed a new tight end following the departure of Brayden Willis, who played several different roles last season. OU tight end coach Joe John Finley said Stogner has the tools to become that sort of player for the Sooners this season.
“It’s very hard,” Finley said about replacing Willis. “It helps having a guy like Stog. He’s a very similar type of player. They’re both veterans. They know football. So you’re not having to teach them the little details of inside zone or pass protection or whatever it is. They can step out there.”
The Sooners could be relying on Stogner to play a high number of snaps this season. The rest of the tight end room lacks experience and is dealing with injuries.
Blake Smith, a transfer from Texas A&M, is limited in spring practices with a injured hand. Jason Llewellyn saw some action last season, but mostly on special teams.
Freshman Josh Fanuiel is a player that has already caught the eye of Finley.
“Kind of like Antonio Gates,” Finley said about Fanuiel. “He’s got every tool that you could possibly have. I told him after I watched him in winter workouts, he’s got the size and he’s got the fight. You get in there and do all those competitions and he’s fighting his butt off. And so I told him: You can play in the NFL if you get serious about this.”
There have been several changes to the coaching staff since Stogner last played for the Sooners, but he said it didn’t take long for him to build a connection with head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Players who have stayed with the program during the Sooners’ coaching change have all said that there’s been a big change of culture in the program under Venables. Perhaps nobody is better to attest to that than Stogner, who is rejoining the program in the team’s second offseason under their new head coach.
“The food is so good now,” Stogner said. “Shout out to that, but really everything. They’ve done a really great job of stepping some stuff up where we needed stuff and it’s players-first in there.”
