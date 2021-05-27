You are the owner of this article.
OU Football: Times and broadcasts for two more games announced

  • 1 min to read
OU Spring Game

OU head coach Lincoln Riley during the OU Spring Game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

On the official Twitter account of Oklahoma's football program, a few new details of the upcoming Sooner football season emerged on Tuesday.

OU will open the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 against Tulane, a game that will be broadcast by ABC. The Sooners' contest two weeks later, Sept. 18, against Nebraska, will be broadcast by FOX, also at 11 a.m.

Already it had been announced that ESPN would carry the OU-Texas game, taking place Oct. 9 inside the Cotton Bowl, in Dallas, as well as the Bedlam game, at Oklahoma State, on Nov. 27.

No time or broadcast details have emerged concerning OU's second non-conference game, Sept. 11, against Western Carolina, as well as the remaining conference schedule, which will include just one open Saturday, on Nov. 6

Clay Horning

405 366-3526

Follow me @clayhorning

cfhorning@normantranscript.com

