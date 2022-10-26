Here's a look at six key matchups for the Oklahoma-Iowa State game (11 a.m. Saturday on FS1) and how the Sooners fare in each area:
Rushing offense: Oklahoma
Through all of the season’s ups and downs, the Sooners’ rushing offense has been mostly steady and very productive. They rank 14th nationally in rushing offense (227.6 yards per game) and are averaging a healthy 5.1 yards per carry. Running back Eric Gray has been one of the team’s standout players and is coming off a career-high 176 yards against Kansas. Jovantae Barnes has been solid filling in for the injured Marcus Major.
Iowa State ranks 118th in rushing offense, averaging 101 yards per game and 3.27 yards per game.
Passing offense: Oklahoma
The Sooners’ team passing numbers dropped significantly with Dillin Gabriel out of the lineup, but the individual stats are a better reflection. Despite missing most of the TCU game, Gabriel ranks 28th nationally in passing yards per game (269.7) and 13th in passer rating (166.18). He’s also coming off a 403-yard, two-touchdown performance against Kansas.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers ranks 63rd in passing yards per game (137.53) and has struggled with turnovers, posting a 13/7 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season.
Rushing defense: Iowa State
As much as the Cyclones have struggled offensively, their defense has been the best in the Big 12. They rank 15th in rushing defense, surrendering just 105.3 yards per game. They’ve also only given up four rushing touchdowns to opposing offenses. They’ve given up more than 131 rushing yards just once in seven games.
The Sooners were better defending the run last week against Kansas, giving up 165 rushing yards. Still, they rank 121st nationally in rushing defense.
Passing defense: Iowa State
The Cyclones have been just as good at defending the pass, ranking 16th nationally in passing yards allowed (184.4 per game). They’ve given up just nine passing touchdowns. Last week, they limited Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers to just 172 yards on 19-of-49 attempts. It’s a big reason why they rank sixth in scoring defense (15.1 points allowed per game).
The Sooners rank 85th in passing yards allowed.
Special teams: Oklahoma
OU kicker Zach Schmit hasn’t been used much in recent weeks. He’s kicked just two field goals in the past three weeks — he made both — but he’s 6-for–7 on the season. Punter Michael Turk continues to be a solid presence, averaging 45 yards per punt on 34 attempts. The Sooners’ kick and punt return teams haven’t made much of an impact, but they’re not making mistakes, either.
Iowa State kicker Jace Gilbert is 9-of-13 on the season, though he’s made just 3-of-5 attempts from 30-39 yards.
Intangibles: Oklahoma
Iowa State has been a tough opponent for the Sooners in recent years. They’ve won two of the past six patchups, and all of the games during that span have been settled by 10 points or fewer. They’re coming off four-straight heartbreaking losses to conference opponents and will be looking to get a win at home. But the Sooners are coming off a much-needed win over Kansas and are anxious to make progress over the final stretch of the season after a string of three straight losses to open conference play.
