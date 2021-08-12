It would’ve been hard to guess that Mike Woods would be in Norman this season.
The senior receiver spent his first three seasons with Arkansas and looked poised to stay in Fayetteville for his senior year, playing in the Razorbacks’ spring game back in April.
But later that month, he announced he was transferring to Oklahoma.
“It was just something that was on my mind and I felt it was the best move for my career to just find another opportunity,” Woods said on Wednesday. “And as a wide receiver, you look at OU every year putting out these big numbers and every receiver wants to be in an offense like this.
He regularly trains with former OU stand out Ceedee Lamb during the offseasons, which opened his eyes to potentially joining the Sooners receiver core.
“I look at [Lamb’s] career and his three quarterbacks that he played with. It’s two Heismans, two first overall picks, Heisman runner-ups, first-rounders,” Woods said. “When you look at that, your eyes get big and you’re just like, ‘man, what would that be like?’”
“You see what [Lincoln] Riley does with transfers, and what his receivers are doing and also his quarterbacks, so it was a pretty easy decision.”
It was an easy decision for the Sooners, too.
Last month, Riley publicly challenged his receivers to be better than last season, citing a lack of explosive plays.
That's where Woods can help.
He made his mark as the second-leading receiver last season for the Razorbacks, posting 32 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns. But his deep-play ability down the field might be where he helps the Sooners the most.
Woods averaged 19.3 yards-per-catch last season, which ranked third overall in the SEC, flashing the ability to outrun opposing cornerbacks for big plays. He torched Florida last season for two catches and 129 yards — he scored on both catches — and followed it up with four catches and 140 yards against LSU.
Woods’ size at 6-foot-1 and his leaping ability make him an easy target down the field, something quarterback Spencer Rattler has noticed early in fall camp.
“I've definitely developed great chemistry with him throughout these past couple weeks he's been here,” Rattler said. “He's a lengthy, tall, bigger receiver so it gives me options to put the ball up. What stands out to me is how he has long arms, and he can go get the ball. You can throw it up high, he'll go get it. He's got good top-end speed and sharp cuts, all that.
“He's a complete receiver and we’ve gotta keep developing that chemistry. It's not fully there yet, but it'll be there before the season for sure.”
Rattler could make things just as easy on Woods, too. And Woods is excited to play with the early Heisman Trophy favorite.
“Spencer, obviously in my opinion and a lot of peoples’ opinion, is the best quarterback in college football,” Woods said. “Definitely, he’s very talented. He makes very good throws, he’s very confident and that’s something every quarterback needs. You’ve just got to be very confident, and that’s something he just does not lack.”
Riley is looking for bigger things from his receivers this year, and Woods could help the receivers fill those expectations.
For Woods, he’s just looking to impact the offense any way he can.
“[The receivers] are all pretty dynamic, so I'm just another dynamic,” Woods said. “We can add some deep balls, short, intermediate [routes].
“Whatever they need for me, I plan to provide.”