Against Iowa State, Michael Turk had the rare chance to be the hero.
The biggest moment came on a fake field goal attempt in the second quarter. The Oklahoma punter, who is also the holder for field goals and extra points, caught the snap and tossed the ball ahead to a running Zach Schmit, who took it for a three-yard touchdown.
"Thankfully, with Zach, we have a good chemistry,” Turk said after the game. “And it's really helpful to work on that throughout the week. That play is really about timing. He needs to catch it running forward because every second counted there, every split second counted for getting through the hole quick. So thankfully, we worked that timing all week at the play that you."
That was a significant play, but it wasn’t his only big moment. His 61-yard punt in the fourth quarter helped pin the Iowa State offense at the 2-yard line. Just a few players later, OU linebacker Danny Stutsman intercepted a Cyclone pass and returned it inside the five-yard line, which helped set up the game-sealing touchdown for Eric Gray.
"I'm thankful to the Lord that I had a good game,” Turk said. “That last [punt], I knew it was important just because of the time of the game. So I'm happy that I executed there.”
On Monday, he was awarded Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Cyclones.
While Turk, like most punters, hasn’t had a ton of scoring opportunities, he’s been as consistent as anybody on the team this season. And his punts have often helped the Sooners win the field-position battle.
The fifth-year senior was statistically one of the better punters in football last season, earning a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team, and he’s having another standout year. He ranks sixth nationally in yards per punt (45.8), including 13 punts of 50 yards or more. He's already attempted more punts this season (40) than he did all of last season (35).
He’s been called upon more this season, and he’s delivered.
“First, he has awareness,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He doesn't live in La La Land. Every once in a while, you'll have a player who lives in La La Land and is delusional about how he's playing and performing. He's got good awareness. You've got to have that before you can create the change that you want… He's able to not be his own worst enemy and just go back to work with the fundamentals.”
Turk said a big goal entering the season was limiting punt return yards. Through eight games, he’s definitely accomplished that — the Sooners rank eighth nationally in punting defense, surrendering just nine yards on seven punt returns.
Turk and the Sooners’ special teams have even helped make things easier for the defense, defensive coordinator Ted Roof said.
"I think you saw those guys on Saturday be a huge part of why we were able to have a happy locker room,” Roof said. “[They] played their butt off and did exactly what we needed them to do. Flipping the field, scoring points. So [it's] great to see they've been so steady and so good for us and will continue to be."
With four games remaining in the regular season, Turk is hoping he can continue to have an impact.
“Coach Venables does a great job of keeping the team's attitude and vision on the right path,” Turk said. “Because obviously, we didn't have as great of a start as we wanted and we're at Oklahoma, so there's a standard that's set. And so when we don't meet that early on in the season, it's obviously disappointing. But nonetheless, our team believes in what Coach Venables is doing. We believe in each other.
“So I'm thankful that we have that confidence and we know that we still have the rest of the season to go to continue to try to win games and keep our heads up.”
