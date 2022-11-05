The final score still hadn’t been decided as the final minute ticked away on the scoreboard at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
But as Baylor running back Craig Williams burst through the Sooners’ front seven on a critical third-and-three from midfield — finding nothing but daylight in front of him — it was obvious the result wasn’t going in the Sooners’ favor.
Williams could’ve walked into the end zone, instead, the sophomore running back slowed down inside OU’s 10-yard line, eventually downing himself at the seven.
With under a minute remaining and no timeouts, there wasn’t anything Oklahoma could do but watch as the Bears kneed the ball three consecutive times to hold on for a 38-35 win.
Even after three first-half interceptions put the Sooners down by just three points heading into halftime, there were opportunities for the Sooners to fight back late, but they couldn’t come up with the plays they needed in big moments.
“They were 4-of-13 on third downs, but three-of-three on fourth down in the most critical times,” OU head coach Brent Venables said. “We got out-executed, out-played and out-coached in each of those situations and we have to be better.”
Oklahoma was able to move the ball early in the game, but struggled to avoid costly turnovers.
Junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed four of his first five passes for 34 yards before throwing his second interception of the season on a ball that was tipped at the line scrimmage. Gabriel bounced back big on the next drive, completing both of his passes including a 63-yard deep ball to Marvin Mims that hit the junior wide receiver right between the numbers down the right sideline for a score.
After throwing his early touchdown pass, Gabriel failed to complete his next five passes including his second interception of the game on another ball that was tipped before reaching its intended target.
With just over three minutes remaining in the first half, the Sooners’ defense got its first takeaway of the game on an interception by Billy Bowman. Trailing by three points in the closing minutes before halftime, Gabriel came out and completed two passes to Jalil Farooq before getting picked off by the Bears for the third time.
“It’s a pretty short story for us,” Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Three turnovers, fourth down-and-one conversion. That’s four series in the first half where we put the defense in a bad position and we get no points. At the end of it, that’s the story.”
Oklahoma stuck to the ground game in the second half and struggled to put consistent drives together. Baylor’s offense was able to keep itself on the field with long drives and never let the Sooners find a rhythm.
After coming away with 334 yards of total offense through the first two quarters, Oklahoma managed 165 in the second half with just 53 yards through the air. Gabriel finished the game 22 for 34 for 261 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
“When we had our opportunities, we weren’t able to capitalize today,” Venables said. “That’s the complimentary football that we’re talking about. We couldn’t sustain the success that we had, we had moments of some good things, but we couldn’t sustain it. When you’re playing a good football team, any mistake we made, they punished us for it today.”
The Sooners rushed for 238 yards on 45 carries in the game. Eric Gray led all OU backs with 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns and also tied his career-high for receptions with eight for 58 yards.
Baylor was outgained 413-499 against the Sooners, but came away with 281 yards rushing on 48 attempts and won the turnover battle 3-1.
All five of the Bears' scores came on the ground and Oklahoma allowed a season-low 132 yards passing despite dealing with injuries to the secondary.
“With some of our wins, we’re able to overcome (our mistakes),” Venables said. “In our five wins, we had good discipline and with the four losses, maybe not."
The loss gives Oklahoma back-to-back losses to the Bears and four losses on the season for the first time since going 8-5 in 2014. The Sooners fall to 5-4 overall and will need to win one of their final three games in order to earn bowl eligibility.
