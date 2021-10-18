photo

OU 's Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball during the Sooners' game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma picked up a 52-31 win over TCU on Saturday, improving to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.

This Saturday, the Sooners hit the road to take on Kansas. The Jayhawks are 1-5 and coming off a 41-14 loss to Texas Tech last Saturday.

On Oct. 30, the Sooners will return home for a 2:30 p.m. matchup with Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2). The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Here is the broadcast information for Saturday's game against Kasnas:

Time: 11 a.m. Saturday

Place: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Records/Rankings: OU 7-0/No. 3 AP Top 25, No. 2 coaches' poll; Kansas 1-5, unranked

TV: ESPN, Soonersports.tv

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KOMA-AM 1520.

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

Tags

Trending Video