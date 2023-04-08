For Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton, making the switch from left tackle to right tackle over the last year hasn't been easy, but it's been far from unusual for the redshirt junior.
Guyton transferred to Oklahoma before last season after playing in eight games as a redshirt freshman at TCU. During his time with the Horned Frogs, Guyton split time between tackle and H-back.
He even caught a six-yard touchdown pass in a game against Iowa State.
🚨 BIG MAN TD CATCH 🚨OT Tyler Guyton brings it in for a @TCUFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/HPoxDij1na— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021
Last season Guyton started the season opener at left tackle before switching over to the right side of the offensive line for the rest of the season.
Guyton showed off his potential at the position with a mixture of power and athleticism that’s impressed his coaches and fellow teammates. Now Guyton gets a full offseason to focus on his new role and will be expected to make a big jump into being one of the Sooners’ top offensive linemen.
But for offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, the expectations for Guyton haven’t changed. Bedenbaugh is quick to point out this is only Guyton’s fourth season playing on the offensive line.
Guyton played mostly on the defensive line coming out of high school.
Even still, Bedenbaugh, who’s coached several future NFL starters and an offensive line that won the Joe Moore award in 2018, said Guyton is a unique talent.
“He just hasn’t played,” Bedenbaugh said. “He started (five games), but he has all the ability in the world. He’s one of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen. We’ve had some really talented guys come through here. It’s just experience. He’s matured."
Guyton had just five starts last season, but locked down the starting job in the final two games of the season. At 6-7, 316 pounds, Guyton has the physical tools to become an elite blocker, but it’s his versatility that sets him apart.
Bill Bedenbaugh coaching up redshirt junior Tyler Guyton pic.twitter.com/N0tYQ5Ke4v— Tarik Masri (@TarikM_Official) March 27, 2023
Teammates Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison have been working with Guyton on his technique since he arrived at OU. Now as an older guy on the team, Guyton said he’s been embracing the opportunity to be more vocal.
“When I got here, I wasn’t the best technically, but (Morris and Harrison) just gave me good leadership skills,” Guyton said. “They told me how to be the one, how to be the next one up, how to lead the youth and everything. They’re my guys.”
With a new role and an offseason to continue to refine his technique, Guyton has found some comfortability in his approach to spring practice this season.
After jumping around between positions for the early part of his career, Guyton appears to have found a spot for good.
“It’s challenging, but I’m ready for it,” Guyton said. “I’ve been waiting on this opportunity, and I think it is beautiful that I get to really enjoy myself while I’m playing now and have an actual role that holds value.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.