Oklahoma announced a few more additions to Brent Venables' coaching staff Friday, and two are familiar faces.
Venables has officially hired Jerry Schmidt as director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning, Brandon Hall as safeties coach and Miguel Chavis as defensive ends coach.
Schmidt previously served at OU as the strength and conditioning coach under Bob Stoops from 1999-2017. He returns to OU after a four-year stint as director of athletic performance at Texas A&M.
He's become known for his tough workouts and for the physicality he expects from his players, and that's what Venables was looking to add to his staff.
“That's a critical hire on so many levels," Venables said in a statement. "Jerry’s values, expectations and standards align with mine and ours as a program. He's a detail guy, is super consistent and tough, but he's reasonable. He's the same guy whether you’re winning by 40 or down by 14. I think it's important from a leadership standpoint that we have someone who has clear vision about what all of that looks like. So while his experience is tremendous, he's also an effective communicator and excellent motivator.
Hall was on OU's staff from 1998 to 2005, serving the first two years as a student assistant. He then served as a graduate assistant from 2001-2003 and then a defensive quality control assistant from 2004-2005. He returned for one year as a defensive quality control assistant in 2011.
Prior to returning to OU, Hall spent time at several places, including Northern Iowa, Broken Arrow High School and Central Oklahoma. Recently, Hall served as the defensive coordinator at Troy for the past three years.
"When people talk about 'going home,' this is actually true in my case," Hall said in a statement. "I was born in Norman, so Oklahoma is a special place for me. I started my career here under Coach (Bob) Stoops, and both he and Coach Venables took a chance on me. They're a big reason I'm here. I've always believed that your identity as a coach is your foundation, and my foundation is Coach Stoops and Coach Venables."
Chavis comes to OU from Clemson, where he served as a defensive assistant under Venables for five seasons. Before that, he played defensive end from 2007-2010 and also signed an NFL free-agent contract for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"My family's thankful to be here and excited for the opportunity," Chavis said. "This is a dream job. As a football fan, I've always looked at about four schools as the cream of the crop – Clemson, OU, Alabama and Ohio State. All I knew about OU is I thought they were at the top of college football and that my mentor Brent Venables came from there. This is what I've been preparing for, even back to my playing days at Clemson."