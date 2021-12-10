New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables staff will include a mix of new and familiar faces.
The Sooners officially announced Monday the hiring of Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Ted Roof will serve as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Venables also announced he is retaining current OU assistants Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley.
Lebby emerged as a top candidate for the offensive coordinator position soon after Venables was hired on Monday. He’s become known as one of the top offensive-minded coaches in the country after finding success the past two seasons at Ole Miss, as the Rebels became one of the top offenses in the country.
Prior to Ole Miss, Lebby made previous stops at UFC and Southeastern University in Florida. He was also a graduate assistant at OU under Bob Stoops from 2002-2007.
However, Lebby was on staff at Baylor from 2008-2016 during the school’s years-long sexual assault and rape scandals. The scandals cost former Baylor coach Art Briles, who is Lebby’s father-in-law, the university president and the athletic director their jobs.
It’s unclear how involved Lebby was with the scandals, though one former Baylor student reported that she told Lebby shortly after she had been assaulted by a Baylor football player in 2014. The player played in 10 games the following year before he was dismissed from the team prior to the 2016 season.
OU’s press release included a statement from athletic director Joe Castligione regarding the decision to hire Lebby.
“Like with all potential coaching staff, we vetted him from every angle, on and off the field,” Castligione said. “We understand why additional questions have been raised around his candidacy, which is why we did our due diligence, completed a thorough review and background check, and spoke to his previous employers throughout the process.
“The reports we received from Baylor, UCF and Ole Miss were consistent — they spoke highly of him as a person, his relationships within the programs as well as how he develops players, his recruiting ability, and, of course, his football acumen. … In speaking with Jeff, it is abundantly clear that he also knows and will embrace OU’s expectations of him both on and off the field. We’re glad to have him aboard.”
Roof has coached at several schools during his 34-year career. He most recently served at Clemson as a defensive analyst where he worked alongside Venables. He was most notably the defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2010, when the Tigers won the national championship.
He was also the head coach at Duke from 2004-2007.
“Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he's done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC,” Venables said in a statement. “He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected.
“He's been a head coach, is a fabulous recruiter and is one of the most revered players in Georgia Tech history from his time as a linebacker there. We're fortunate to have a person of his stature lead our defense, and he's going to make us stronger and tougher on that side of the ball.”
On Thursday, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported that OU's defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux has accepted the same position at SMU and will be leaving the program. OU assistant coach Jamar Cain is also expected to join Lincoln Riley at USC, per multiple reports.
Stoops will serve as the Sooners’ interim head coach against Oregon at the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 before Venables takes over.
• Isaiah Thomas declares for NFL draft: The Sooners’ defense won’t be at full strength against Oregon.
Thomas is the latest OU player to opt out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. Thomas is joined by Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey.
Thomas leads the team with eight sacks and also added 11.5 tackles for loss.
• OU releases Venables’ contract details: Per the Oklahoman’s Ryan Aber, Venables agreed to a six-year deal with the Sooners that will pay him an average annual value of $6.65 million.
He will make $6.4 million his first season and will increase each season. The contract also includes a $400 thousand bonus if the Sooners win a national title.
The contract will become finalized after the OU Board of Regents approves the deal.