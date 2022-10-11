It’s been a hard fall for Oklahoma.
After a 3-0 start to the season, which included a No. 6 spot in the Week 4 AP Poll, the Sooners have dropped three straight games for the first time since 1998. While the offense has had its own issues, the struggles have been particularly apparent on the defense.
Following the Sooners’ loss to Kansas State on Sept. 24, OU coach Brent Venables said the Sooners would be defined by how they responded. And he gave a similar response Tuesday as the Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) move past the midway point of their season.
“We've got a chance to have a strong finish,” Venables said. “People are going to remember this team by how we finish.”
“I think it's incredibly important that this week, like any other week, is virtually the same in regard to what it takes to win and be successful. We're still not where we want to be, obviously. This is a game of improvement and development. We obviously have a long way to go. Right now, for whatever reason, we haven't been able to get into a good rhythm here in the last several weeks as a football team and, certainly, individually on each side of the ball.”
For the Sooners to finish strong, and find a good rhythm, it has to start on the defensive side of the ball. The Sooners have surrendered 145 points and over 1,700 yards of offense through the last three weeks.
Against Texas, the Sooners continued some of their troubling trends. They again struggled to create pressure in the backfield, finishing with zero sacks and only four tackles for loss. The Sooners are now tied for 46th nationally in total sacks after ranking inside the top five through the first three weeks.
That lack of pressure has made the Sooners vulnerable to the rush. The Sooners have dropped to 122nd nationally in rushing defense after surrendering 296 yards to Texas. They’ve also defended the second most rushing attempts of anyone in the country.
OU’s opponents are constantly running the ball, and they’re finding a ton of success. It’ll be another tough task this weekend against Kansas, which ranks 16th in rushing offense.
One area of focus has been the Sooners’ defensive line, which has struggled after a hot start. They ran a four-man front the first two weeks but have primarily switched to a three-man front in recent weeks.
“We tried to mix things up,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “After three weeks, we were doing pretty well [on the defensive line]. The production hasn't been what it was. The results haven't been what it was. We're evaluating everything every week. We're looking under every rock and behind every door. We're evaluating a bunch of things right now.”
One of the things they’re evaluating is finding playing time for some of the younger players like Jaren Kanak and Kip Lewis, who have made an impact in limited snaps this season. Venables said they want to find more reps for their freshmen, though it depends on a variety of factors.
“There's no magic formula,” Venables said. “It's just based on what you see in practice. Right now, what we're seeing in practice isn't necessarily translating to what we're seeing on game day. We're just trying to continue to develop our young guys.
“We've got a bunch of really good young players and ones that are right there on the fringe if they're not in the two-deep. We need to play more guys. The No. 1 reason is because it's hard to play week after week after week when you're taking all the reps. We've got to be smarter that way in developing our team.”
The Sooners don’t have a ton of time to regroup with the No. 20-Jayhawks coming into town this weekend. Venables knows his team hasn’t played well, but he’s got to get his team playing better on both sides of the ball.
“I think handling failure is knowing, again, not everything’s going to go well or go perfect, and it doesn’t have to,” Venables said. “So [it’s] just having a poise and a maturity to know in those moments, don’t flinch. Play the next play, play the next series. Get the adjustments, get the corrections, and then take it to the field the next series, as opposed to so much stress where it’s catastrophic if things don’t go well.
“Right now, we’re just not playing with the efficiency that we need to that goes on both sides of the ball so we can help and compliment one another.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.