Throughout last season, Oklahoma’s inability to find harmony between its offense and defense was costly in key moments
The Sooners ranked dead last in the conference in time of possession, last in opponent first downs, seventh in opponent third down conversions and ninth in fourth down conversions. All of those stats point to a team that struggles to end drives and keep the ball in the hands of its offense.
At the start of spring practices, OU head coach Brent Venables emphasized the importance of playing complimentary football. But how much improvement can a team really make in a few short weeks of spring practice?
Venables, now in his second season, said he thinks the team is in a better position to work on those areas than they were last year.
“We’ve been working on a lot of situational football,” Venables said on Wednesday. “A lot of third downs, fourth downs, two minute, red zone … Just trying to create a lot of situational football for these guys, getting them to think the right way. We’ve got to play with more football intelligence. We’ve got to put those learning opportunities to learn the game of football, in front of them enough.”
Oklahoma will have many new faces that need to get familiar with the coaching staff, but that’s much more manageable than last season when the whole team was all learning at the same time. Venables is confident that the returning players are starting to feel more comfortable and that the game is starting to slow down.
Even quarterback Dillon Gabriel, when asked what he wanted to improve on the most this spring, brought up situational football.
“I think we did a lot of good things on offense, but just the critical situations, just having a big emphasis on that,” he said. “That’s been my main focus, just finding ways to convert, finding completions, even if it’s third-and-long give us a chance to with something short or something like that. Then likewise, taking that and converting from there. That’s been my focus for sure.”
The Sooners still ranked second in the conference in first downs per game and were fourth in offensive third down conversions.
When they did go for it on fourth down, they converted just 40% of the time, while allowing opponents to convert 50% of the time.
The Sooners also ranked seventh in the Big 12 in red zone offense, scoring 35 touchdowns and seven field goals in 50 trips. On defense, the Sooners gave up 39 red zone touchdowns and 11 field goals, which ranked seventh and ranked seventh in conference in red zone defense.
