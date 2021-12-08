New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is reportedly making big additions to his staff.
Venables is hiring Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to join his staff, per a report from Lee Benson of News 9. Lebby previously served as a graduate assistant for Oklahoma from 2002-2006.
Rumors of Venables’ staff having interest in Lebby began immediately after he was hired as Oklahoma’s coach on Sunday, and it makes sense. Since joining Ole Miss before the 2020 season, the Rebels have been one of the top offenses in the country.
The Rebels rank fourth nationally in total offense this season, averaging 506.7 yards per game and over 6.5 yards per play. Last season, the Rebels ranked 14th nationally in total offense while averaging 555 yards per game.
Lebbyy has also been named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award in each of the last two seasons, given annually to college football’s top assistant coach.
Before joining Ole Miss, Lebby was on staff at UCF for two seasons, one as offensive coordinator. Prior to that, he spent one season as an offensive coordinator at Southeastern University in Florida.
Lebby is married to the former Staley Briles, former Baylor coach Art Briles’ daughter. Lebby spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Baylor under Briles during the school’s years-long sexual assault and rape scandals.
The scandals cost Briles, the Baylor president and the athletic director their jobs.
• Jerry Schmidt reportedly returning as Sooners’ strength and conditioning coach: A familiar face will be on Venables’ staff next season.
Schmidt is reportedly leaving Texas A&M to return to the Sooners as the strength and conditioning coach, a role he held under Bob Stoops from 1999-2017 at Oklahoma. Schmidt coached alongside Venables in 12 of those seasons.
Schmidt is known as one of the better strength and conditioning coaches in the country.
• Norman North alum wins Campbell Trophy: Charlie Kolar came away with one of college football’s top honors on Tuesday night.
Kolar, a former tight end at Norman North, received the Campbell Trophy, given to the player recognized for academic success, football performance and leadership. OU’s Pat Fields was also a finalist for the award.
The Iowa State tight end graduated in December 2020 with a 3.99 GPA in mechanical engineering and is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in finance.
This season, Kolar is second at Iowa State with 723 receiving yards and fifth in the Big 12. He’s also caught five touchdowns.