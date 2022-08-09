For West Virginia, success in the Big 12 has been hard to come by.
They’ve won more than eight games just once since joining the conference in 2012, and that was six seasons ago. Under head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers have posted a 17-18 record over the past three seasons.
They’re not typically at the bottom of the conference, but they’ve struggled to escape the logjam in the middle. They finished sixth in the Big 12 last season, posting a 6-7 record and a loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Part of that issue comes from their struggles beating the top teams like Oklahoma. The two teams have played nine times since West Virginia joined the conference — the teams didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19 — and the Sooners have won all nine games.
But that doesn't mean Morgantown hasn’t been a tough place to play for the Sooners. Of the four conference games played in Morgantown between the two teams, two games have been settled by three points or fewer. That includes the most recent outing in 2018, which the Sooners won 59-56.
The Sooners narrowly defeated the Mountaineers last season in Norman, squeaking out a 16-13 victory.
Expectations are more of the same for the Mountaineers in 2022, as they finished eighth in the conference preseason poll. But they did make some changes in the offseason, including the addition of former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator.
Harrell threw for over 15,000 yards and 131 touchdowns during his three years as a starting quarterback, leading the Red Raiders to a 11-2 record in 2008.
“He's brought a different energy about him,” Brown said of Harrell during Big 12 Media Days last month. “He's confident without being arrogant. He's extremely humble. It helps that he was a great player in this league, and I think that gets the players' attention on your current roster but also in recruiting.
“I'm excited what he can bring. He's been a great staff member. I think we're going to see the benefits.”
The Sooners make the trip to Morgantown in November for the 10th game of the season. Here’s an overview of the Sooners’ game against West Virginia and what to expect from the Mountaineers:
Quick facts
• When and where: Saturday, Nov. 12 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Kickoff time has not been set.
Last season
• Offense: Scored 25 points per game
• Defense: Allowed 24 points per game
Season series
OU leads 11-2, including nine straight wins.
West Virginia’s most recent win against OU came in a 48-28 victory in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. Last season was just the second time OU failed to score 44 points or more against West Virginia since 2012.
Overview
A big key for West Virginia is their offensive line, where they return all five starters from last season. But they face questions at quarterback and running back.
Georgia transfer JT Daniels is expected to get the starting nod under center, and he’s shown flashes. During his freshman season at USC in 2018, Daniels threw for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
The main concern has been his health. He tore his ACL in 2019 and missed most of the season before transferring to Georgia in 2020. He saw sporadic reps during his two-year stint with the Bulldogs, throwing for 1,953 yards in nine games played, but injuries and consistency issues kept him mostly on the sidelines.
Leddie Brown was a four-year running back at West Virginia, finishing with nearly 2,900 rushing yards. But he’s now in the NFL, and the Mountaineers will likely rely on Tony Mathis Jr., who’s recorded 367 yards on 90 carries for his career.
The Mountaineers return key pieces on the defensive front including Dante Stills, who landed on the preseason All-Big 12 team. But outside of defensive back Charles Woods, who was also named to the preseason team, the secondary will largely be new faces after several players transferred or graduated.
Summary
West Virginia has talent on both sides of the ball, though the question remains if they can be better than average. But the Sooners struggled with the Mountaineers last season and has played tough games in Morgantown.
West Virginia could put up a fight, but it’s a game the Sooners should win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.