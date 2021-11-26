Coming into last Saturday’s game, Iowa State had been one of the better rushing defenses in the country.
That didn’t seem to matter much to Kennedy Brooks. The red shirt junior running back recovered from a mini three-game slump against the Cyclones, turning 17 carries into 115 rushing yards.
But he didn’t just finish with his third game of 100 yard or more this season. He also made
history, becoming the 11th OU running back to surpass 3,000 career rushing yards.
He didn’t even know about his accomplishment, or how close he was to the 3,000-yard mark, until after the game.
“It’s a great accomplishment being part of those top players that have come through OU at running back,” Brooks said after the game. “To do that, it’s pretty amazing. But I give all the credit to the offensive line that I have and the coaches for giving me an opportunity. I don’t really go into a game plan thinking about that. I just try to go out there and have fun and play with my team
“That’s what I wanted to do today. And this is my last time playing at home. [I just wanted] to go out there and enjoy this time.”
It wasn’t just a bounce back for Brooks. It was also much-need momentum heading into the Sooners’ pivotal Bedlam matchup with Oklahoma State.
But when Oklahoma State is on the schedule, that’s when Kennedy Brooks has been at his best.
In his first Bedlam game in 2018, Brooks ran all over the Cowboys. He finished the game with 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and ran for 11 yards per carry.
He followed that up in 2019 with another huge game, this time going for 160 rushing yards and a score.
This Bedlam game could prove to be a tougher test for Brooks and the Sooners. The Cowboys’ defense ranks fourth nationally in rushing yards allowed per game [85.5) and have surrendered just nine touchdowns on the ground.
But Brooks wasn’t thinking about Oklahoma State when the Sooners beat the Cyclones 38-21. He was trying to find momentum, and he did against a great defense.
“Every win is a big win,” Brooks said. “We just needed to have that momentum to show we can do it and get this win for our seniors because we’ve enjoyed playing this game with them. We weren’t doing it because of who we’re playing next week. We did it because we needed the win.”
Brooks has essentially taken over all of the running back reps for the Sooners. He’s currently 25th nationally in rushing yards per game (6), and he’s scored 10 touchdowns on the ground.
He’s sure to be a big part of the Cowboys’ game plan defensively. But OU coach Lincoln Riley won’t be afraid to rely heavily on Brooks for offense.
“When he's played [well], we played pretty [well],” Riley said. “It’ll be important. He's had some good games in the past against these guys, and he’s been key to some victories before. We know this year's a new year, a new challenge, but he and our run game are obviously a big part of what we do.
“... There's nothing like being able to run the football at a high level on the road. And so it's important every single week against a group like this that's been good defensively against the run. That'll be probably one of the keys to the game.”