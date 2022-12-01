Though Oklahoma’s regular season is over and the bowl game is weeks away, there’s still a lot they’ve got to think about.
Specifically, the NCAA Transfer Portal, which opens for a 45-day window on Dec. 5.
Starting Monday, players can enter the transfer portal in search of a new team. While the portal hasn’t opened yet, many players across the country have already announced their plans to enter the portal.
Since the NCAA eliminated the rule that required transfer players to sit out one year at their new university in April 2021, activity in the portal has skyrocketed. The upcoming window is expected to set new records for entries into the portal.
OU coach Brent Venables and the Sooners were very active in the portal last December, and they likely will be this year following a disappointing regular season. Current players Theo Wease, Clayton Smith, Joshua Eaton, Jordan Mukes, Kevontae Henry and Joseph Wete have already announced their plans to enter the portal following their 51-48 loss to Texas Tech in the regular-season finale last Saturday.
With several current players leaving and the need to upgrade the talent up and down roster, the coming weeks could be huge for the Sooners in the transfer portal. Here’s a look at the position groups the coaching staff should be looking to upgrade:
1. Defensive line
The Sooners’ defensive line showed a lot of promise early in the season. The group recorded 13 sacks and 32 tackles for loss during the non-conference schedule, with both marks ranking inside the top five nationally.
It was a different story against Big 12 opponents.
The Sooners recorded just 13 sacks over their final nine regular season games, which ranks fifth in the Big 12. However, six of them came against Oklahoma State.
The Sooners also finished the regular season ninth in the Big 12 in rushing defense, surrendering 189 yards per game and 29 total touchdowns. They averaged just 7.4 tackles for loss during conference play.
Defensive ends Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs looked to be difference makers early in the year — Grimes recorded four sacks in the first three games, Downs with 2.5 — but they combined for just 2.5 the rest of the way.
They need talent and depth at the position. Jalen Redmond, who ranks third on the team in sacks (4) and second in tackles for loss (10), accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl Wednesday. It’s unclear if older players like Grimes, Jeffrey Johnson, Jordan Kelley and Jonah Laulu will return next season.
The Sooners did get a commitment last week from former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, who recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 37 games with the Fighting Irish. Freshman R Mason Thomas showed potential and could take a leap next season.
The Sooners will likely need more reinforcements, and several talented defensive lineman around the country have already entered the portal.
2. Linebacker
It was a position that lacked depth all season.
The raw stats look good for the Sooners’ linebackers. Danny Stutsman led the Big 12 in tackles (119) and added 9.5 tackles for loss. David Ugwoegbu finished second on the team in tackles (102). DaShaun White, who primarily played the cheetah position, found his footing as the season went on.
But this was White’s final year of eligibility. Ugwoegbu and Stutsman had good moments but struggled with consistency, and the lack of depth kept them on the field for long stretches.
Younger players such as Kip Lewis and Jaren Kanak will likely see more playing time next season. But the Sooners need significant depth and talent upgrades.
The Sooners should have opportunities to recruit within the portal.
3. Wide receiver
The position group took a hit with Wease hitting the portal.
The senior wasn’t super involved in the offense — he finished with 19 catches — but he brought size that the Sooners lack outside of him.
The Sooners should still have good receivers next season, especially if Marvin Mims returns. Jalil Farooq should return after a solid sophomore campaign.
Drake Stoops, who has one year left of eligibility, had a career-best season but participated in the Sooners’ senior night festivities prior to Bedlam. Brayden Willis, a tight end, was one of the Sooners’ most reliable pass catchers but has no eligibility remaining after this season.
Younger players LV Bunkley-Shelton and Jayden Gibson could prove to be difference makers next season but they barely saw the field this year, catching just one pass each. Their incoming receiver group also took a hit after four-star Anthony Evans flipped from Oklahoma to Georgia last month.
The Sooners should have options. Several four-star receivers, including Oregon’s Dont’e Thornton Jr. Texas’ Aeryn Hampton and Florida’s Daejon Reynolds, should be available.
Adding a receiver or two would go a long way towards boosting next year’s passing attack.
4. Running back
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes was a bright spot for the Sooners, carrying the ball 86 times for 411 yards and four touchdowns.
But the Sooners will need to find talent if Eric Gray leaves for the NFL.
The senior running back recorded one of the best seasons in college football, rushing 1,364 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was the most productive and successful part of the Sooners' offense.
Barnes should be a big contributor next season, but the depth behind him isn't good. Marcus Majors struggled again to stay healthy. Tawee Walker recorded just 18 carries.
The Sooners currently have two running back recruits — four-star Daylan Smothers and three-star Kalib Hicks — that have potential. But if Gray departs, the Sooners will be left without much experience in the backfield.
