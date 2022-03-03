When Brent Venables was hired as Oklahoma’s new coach, he went right to work building his staff.
Most of the changes came on the defensive side of the ball. Venables hired five new defensive coaches, including three he previously worked with at Clemson.
The offensive side mostly remained intact, with Venables keeping four assistants from Lincoln Riley’s former staff.
The biggest change? Hiring Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator.
It’s a big transition for the Sooners from Riley, who served as offensive coordinator while he was head coach, to having Lebby as the sole offensive coordinator. Both are considered two of the top offensive coaches in the country, though they have different styles, OU associated head coach Cale Gundy said.
“It’s a completely new offense,” Gundy said during Thursday’s media availability.
But with the change comes excitement.
Lebby served as the Rebels’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons, and the Rebels became one of the more balanced and potent offenses in the country, Last season, the Rebels ranked sixth nationally in total offense (492.5 yards per game), 22nd in passing yards per game (274.8) and 24th in points per game (33.7)
However, OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray is most excited about Lebby’s commitment to the run. Last season, the Rebels ranked 12th in rushing yards per game (217.6), 10th in rushing attempts (588) and 11th in rushing touchdowns (33).
“In this offense, just looking at the stats, the first thing I did was compare the numbers, rushing attempts and things of that nature,” Murray said. “Ultimately, I think [our running backs are] going to have more opportunities to be on the field, which is great. In previous offenses, it was a little bit more slow. Just tempo-wise, this is a little bit faster.
“I think in this offense we're going to have more chances just to run the ball because of the number of plays that we will get. There are different schemes and just different things of that nature that we'll be adding, and (Jeff) Lebby has done a great job of implementing his footprints on this offense in the run game and in the passing game. Just spending some time with him over the last couple of months, he wants to run the ball. That's definitely music to my ears."
No one is more excited about Lebby’s hire than Joe Jon Finley. The OU tight ends coach first met Lebby during his recruiting visit at OU nearly two decades ago while Lebby was a graduate assistant under coach Bob Stoops.
Finley said he and Lebby eventually became great friends.
“The thing I remember about him from even back then is the relationships that he developed,” Finley said. “He still talks to the people that we went to college with and made relationships and they’re all genuine. Like my wife always says, everybody that meets him just loves him. He’s a lovable guy.
“That’s my best friend. We’ve been best friends since we were in college. [it’s] not only the offensive part that I love, [it’s] just the meetings every single day. It’s just a lot more fun and a lot more relaxing for me because that’s my best friend right there.”
Though there’s excitement, it’s also an adjustment. Venables is instituting a new defense, while Lebby is working with the offensive assistants on implementing his offense.
“Terminology is the radical change,” OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said. “That's it… Some of our terms in the O-line blocking schemes, we'll keep. We'll keep some of what they did, but play calls will be all totally new. But for the most part, there are some slight technique differences, things like that, but zone is zone. Counter is counter. Power is power. Outside zone is outside zone. From that standpoint, it's been a pretty good transition.
“Obviously, we'll see when spring ball starts, but it's been good up to this point.”
Gundy, who served as the co-offensive coordinator last season and will also coach the wide receivers this season, admitted it’s been a significant transition.
“I think I would have a better chance of learning Portuguese, honestly,” Gundy said. “When I tell you that we’ve been working and we’ve been grinding, we have. … You see it on TV and you kind of got an idea of some things, but it is learning. It’s a strain. We’re all straining right now. We’re straining as coaches. Our players are straining. Our players are straining every morning in workouts and speed school and coach stations.
“They’re straining in their classes and doing the right thing and getting things done and, oh by the way, you’re learning a completely new offense and defense.”
But, in the same breath, Gundy said he’s confident in the direction of the offensive and the program.
“We’re working right through it, but it’s so exciting,” Gundy said. “You guys know I’ve been here a very long time. I’ve never been so excited about OU football and what we’re about and what we’re doing and what we’re doing with relationships with our players and the direction that we’re going into. It’s exciting times here.”