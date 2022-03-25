It’s hard not to remember the play.
D.J. Graham certainly hasn’t forgotten it.
The Sooners were leading Nebraska 23-9 during last season’s game in September, and the Cornhuskers faced fourth-and-18 from just outside the 20-yard-line. Nebraska quarterback Adian Martinez heaved the ball near the end zone.
Graham leaped out of the air and came down with a one-handed interception in one of the most impressive plays from last season.
The Sooners’ cornerback is constantly reminded of the play.
“[During] spring break, [I’m hearing], ‘Hey there’s that guy! There’s that guy!’” Graham said during his media availability Tuesday. “I’m on the beach, I don’t even have my helmet on but [it’s], ‘Hey that’s that guy. That’s that guy with the one-handed catch.’ As soon as they found out I went to OU, [it’s], ‘Hey you’re that guy!’ Everywhere I go, that’s how it is.”
Graham takes pride in the play. But he also wishes he had more of an impact last season.
He improved on his freshman campaign, starting in 10 games while recording 37 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and two pass break ups. It was an up-and-down season for him, however, as Graham struggled to find consistency for most of the year.
“That one play changed my life,” Graham said. “I said last year I don’t want to be a one-trick pony, which I ended up being a one-trick pony. I made a couple plays on the ball, but that play has cemented me in college football history. But it’s a new season. The past is the past. That’s always going to be brought up with my name.”
He’s confident that the Sooners’ new coaching staff could help him make a bigger impact, and he’s particularly excited about his new position coach.
His relationship with Jay Valai, the team’s new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, began when Graham was in middle school in Texas.
“Of course when I heard [Brent Venables] was coming, I was like, ‘OK, we’re good.’ But then I heard they got Jay Valai and I just called my dad and was like, ‘Dad, we’re going to get Jay.’ And he was like, ‘No way. You’re serious right?’ And I was like, ‘Dad, I’m being so serious. We’re about to get the guy.’
“He’s great. He’s passionate. He’s our type of dude. He’s young so he’s a passionate guy. Like I said, we’re going to keep going and I already know our defense is going to take another level.”
Valai, who was hired by Venables back in January, came to Norman after spending one season with Alabama as the cornerbacks coach. He’s also spent time at Texas and Rutgers, as well as a year with the Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant defensive backs coach.
“That’s another great thing, having an actual DB coaching the position,” Graham said. “Not discrediting [former OU] coach Roy Manning for anything because he was also a great coach. It’s just those little tidbits that Coach Jay can bring to the table that we’ll understand that he understands, and we can come together at that halfway point that we can connect with.”
With the Sooners’ spring practices kicking off this week, Graham’s main goal has been learning the new defensive playbook and getting comfortable with his new coaches.
So far, Graham has liked the changes to the team’s defensive schemes.
“I love it. The corners especially, we feel more involved in the defense,” Graham said. “It’s not like we’re just doing one thing and one thing only. We get to mix it up. We get freedom but not too much freedom where we get out of control. We get just enough freedom where we do what we need to do. We get put in positions to where we can make plays on the ball.
“Like I said, it’s complex but it’s not too complex, [and] I think we’re going to give offenses trouble with the looks we’re going to throw at them.”
But the main focus for Graham, as the team prepares for the spring game next month, continues to be making a bigger impact this season.
“It’s a new year. I’ve got to make more plays on the ball,” Graham said. “... This is 2022. This ain’t 2021, it’s 2022. It’s a new season.”