There’s a certain phrase that always sticks with Reggie Grimes.
“Be who you are.”
The Oklahoma defensive end writes that phrase on his wrist tape before every game and at the top of his notes every day. It’s a phrase that he hears often from his grandmother, Barbara.
It’s a reminder for him to be the best he can be, and it’s what helped him play one of his best career games during the Sooners’ 45-13 win over UTEP Saturday.
“That’s one of the things she’s told me to do,” Grimes said after the game. “That's one of those things she’s expressed just the way she lives, the way my entire family lives, so just being who you are. I think today, especially today, I think us as a team showed that, I think me as a person showed that as well.”
The redshirt junior led the way for the OU defense against the Miners, finishing with a career-high 2.5 sacks to go with 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
It was a special individual performance for Grimes, but his grandmother being in the stands at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium was the most memorable part of it.
Barbara, who Grimes and his family refer to as ‘Mama’, resides in Tennessee but is always at Grimes’ games. However, her presence Saturday meant more than usual.
She was diagnosed with cancer for a second time back in April, and she’s unlikely to attend games this season as she undergoes additional chemotherapy treatments.
But it was important to her to be there for the Sooners’ season opener.
“She put her chemo and radiotherapy off to come see me play today, so it was really special and really important to have a [good] day that allowed me to play free knowing that I wasn’t [just] doing it for the guys in the locker room, I wasn’t [just] doing it for myself, but I was also doing it for her,” Grimes said.
“As far as just having Mama here, it was important, it was great, I loved it. At the same time, it’s bittersweet because today might be the last time she gets to see me play in person. It’s really one of those things where in the moment it’s amazing but afterward, I’m going to go see her, I’ll probably cry a little bit.”
Grimes’ teammates praised him following the win for leading the defense, especially given the circumstances with his grandmother.
“There’s some circumstances in his corner and he’s responded well, man,” OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “I’m pumped for how he played. He had a day today and he deserves it for everything he’s going through and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Grimes saw limited playing time last year, starting in five games, though he stepped up as a leader at the end of last season. Since then, he’s been a leader for the team on and off the field.
Defensive coordinator Ted Roof said the OU coaches knew his circumstances heading into the game, which only added to the significance of his performance.
“I thought he played really well,” Roof said Monday. “Obviously, you mention the production, and certainly, that’s something you shoot for every week, to produce, and he did that. That was a result of his preparation. He’s been a grinder throughout camp. Played well. Expect him to play better this week.”
Saturday was an important game for Grimes in more ways than one, and he knows he’ll continued to be relied on for the rest of the season.
“Just to have the kind of performance I had today despite everything, I think it was really touching, and it was really a great moment,” Grimes said.
