DALLAS, Tex. — A little over an hour after Oklahoma’s 49-0 loss to Texas, Brent Venables stepped to the podium.
The Sooners’ coach didn’t mince words about his team’s performance.
“[I’m] really disappointed in how we coached and played today,” Venables said. “Hats off to Texas. I thought Texas played very well and capitalized, particularly in the first half, when they needed to.
“We had some guys that did not participate today and I don't think that had anything to do with the outcome of the game. We were good enough on both sides of the ball to be a lot more competitive and to have a chance to win the game than what we displayed. “
The Longhorns thoroughly dominated on both sides of the ball from start to finish. But one inactive Sooner who may have been able to help is starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who missed his first game of the season due to a hit he suffered against TCU.
Without him, the Sooners offense simply couldn’t find success, finishing with 195 total yards — their fewest in a game since 2005 — while being held scoreless for the first time in the Red River Showdown since 1965.
Davis Beville, who made his first start in place of Gabriel, really struggled to move the ball, particularly through the air. He completed just 6-of-12 passing attempts for 38 yards and was sacked three times.
OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was forced to get creative, opting at times to run the ball utilizing the wildcat formation while cycling several different players under center, including Brayden Willis, Marcus Major, Eric Gray and Jalil Farooq.
The gimmick offense actually found a little success at times. Farooq opened the second drive of the game with carries of 23 and 12 yards, and it helped the Sooners make it inside the Texas 10-yard line before they failed to convert on a fourth-and-2.
Another successful drive in the second quarter ended after six plays and 50 yards, when Gray faked a run up the middle and attempted a jump pass that was intercepted by the Texas defense.
Lebby said he turned to the wildcat earlier in an effort to take pressure off of Beville.
“I think that’s what’s most frustrating, is it put us into some really good situations that we didn’t take advantage of there in the first half on those first five drives,” Lebby said. “So, frustrated about that, embarrassed that it ended the way it did, and time to get back to work.”
Farooq led the way on the ground, finishing with a team-high 60 yards on five carries. The Sooners’ offense finished with just 11 first downs.
Even if the offense had been able to capitalize on its productive drives, the Sooners still would’ve been in trouble. The Texas offense, led by Quinn Ewers, hurt the Sooners in every facet, finishing with 585 total yards.
Ewers, in his first action since Week 2 against Alabama, completed 21-of-31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Texas running back Bijan Robinson added 22 carries for 130 yards and two scores. The Sooners’ defense struggled again to get pressure in the backfield, recording zero sacks and four tackles for loss.
Texas’ 49 points is the most they’ve ever scored against Oklahoma, and their 49-point win is their biggest margin of victory against the Sooners.
In the past three games, the Sooners’ defense has surrendered nearly 588 yards per game (1,762 total) and 145 points. However, the Sooner players are adamant they can fix their defensive issues.
“The outside sees the game as big plays, touchdowns, us not scoring any points,” OU linebacker David Ugwoegbu said, “but I know everything and we know everything that we need to do in order to fix it.”
There’s not much time for a turnaround. The Sooners (3-3, 0-3) sit at the bottom of the conference standings with six games to go.
Their next opportunity to bounce back comes next Saturday against Kansas at 11 a.m. in Norman.
“I think our players have been incredibly invested through the first half of the season,” Venables said. “Frustrated for them not to see the results that they're all fighting for every single day. Some ways we looked like maybe a tired football team. There's probably several reasons why. Right now we're having to play near perfect football. And we're just not able to do that right now.”
