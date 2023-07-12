The 2023-24 season for the Big 12 Conference will be something like watching an eclipse.
Two of the conference’s foundational programs will be leaving for the SEC just as four newcomers step onto the Power Five stage for the first time. There will only be one season where these six programs cross paths at the same time.
For Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, this season is about celebrating both the addition of Houston, Cincinnati, UCF and BYU and the impact that Oklahoma and Texas have had on the conference.
“This is a big moment for the conference,” Yormark said at Big 12 media days.
Yormark called Oklahoma and Texas’ accelerated departure from the conference a “win-win for all parties.”
Though not everyone within the conference has been supportive of the two schools’ decision to leave the conference they became founding members of 29 years ago, the second-year conference commissioner focused on the positives of the Big 12’s current situation when he spoke at Big 12 media days.
“We all wanted the same thing, and we got there,” Yormark said. “I’m happy for them. I’m happy for us. We brought closure to an issue that was highly discussed this time last year, and I’m happy we did.”
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy wasn’t optimistic that his program will be playing a non-conference Bedlam game any time soon. Gundy said the school already has non-conference games scheduled through the next decade, and that it’s up to the Sooners to find a way to make the game work.
“They need to change what they do because they’re the ones that made their mind up to go to the SEC,” Gundy said at Big 12 media days.
“So with all the talk from administration and people saying that Oklahoma State needs to do this and that, all Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC. So it is what it is. We can cut right to the chase.”
On the other hand, Yormark didn’t seem to lose the enthusiasm he brought to his first media appearance at last year’s media day.
In his previous speech, Yormark said that he wanted to make the conference “hipper, younger, cooler.” It was clear that Yormark, who was the former COO of entertainment agency Roc Nation and also spent 14 years as the president of the Brooklyn Nets, was wanting the conference to follow the model of professional sports.
Yormark doubled down on those sentiments Wednesday. In addition to announcing that the conference will extend its contract with AT&T Stadium as the host of the Big 12 Championship Game through 2030, Yormark also said the game will feature a halftime show with an artist to be announced at a later date.
“We’ve connected to culture in ways we haven’t before, and I think we’ll double down on that effort this year. And you’re seeing it with our brand refresh,” he said. “You’re seeing it with our new commercial. Our goal is to connect with Gen-Z. We want to get on the consciousness not of just current student-athletes, but future student-athletes, and getting younger is one way to do that, so we’re very excited about our direction.”
That commitment to keeping conference championship games at their current venues goes beyond just football. For sports like basketball, baseball and softball, Yormark said the conference is focused on “extending current agreements and making sure that our current homes are homes that we have for the foreseeable future, in core strategic markets.”
It seems like the conference will continue to host conference championships in Arlington (football), Kansas City (basketball), Arlington (baseball) and Oklahoma City (softball).
