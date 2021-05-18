OU Golf: Sooners, though ranked No. 1, still four spots back of returning to NCAA championship

Monday, his top-ranked team in ninth place at the Albuquerque Regional, following an opening 289, Oklahoma golf coach Ryan Hybl expressed confidence in his players.
Additionally, he mentioned something that will always be true 18 holes into a 54-hole event.
“We still have a lot of golf left,” he said, “and that’s what I told our team.”
That is no longer the case.
The Sooners now have 18 holes remaining to ascend at least four positions on the leaderboard at the par 72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course, lest they suffer the ignominy of missing the NCAA championship entirely, despite being entering the regional the No. 1-ranked team in all of college golf.
After two rounds, OU sits at 3-under par 573, five strokes back of both Texas A&M and Nevada, who are tied for for fourth at 568, behind Oregon State (556), Texas Tech (561) and Arizona State (564).
Hybl needed lower numbers from his players on Tuesday and he got them.
Though Jonathan Brightwell could not not match the opening 66 that had him leading the medalist standings, shooting a second-round 70 that has him tied for second at 8-under 136, one stroke back of Oregon State’s Spencer Tibbits, other Sooners indeed improved.
Garrett Reband followed his Monday 76 with a 4-under 68, Quade Cummins improved four strokes, from a 77 to a 73 and Ben Lorenz, who moved into the lineup in place of Patrick Welch, who failed to break 80 on Monday, shot 74.
Though Logan McAllister followed an opening 70 with a 73, the Sooners were still a cumulative 4-under-par on Tuesday, following Monday’s 289 with a 285.
It got them nowhere.
Oregon State, No. 41 in the Golfstat rankings that OU leads, remained in first place, bettering its opening 281 with a 275.
Generally, everybody was better on Tuesday than they were on Monday. Only four of the 14 teams in the field, and only one of the eight teams in front of the Sooners, New Mexico, failed to at least match their first round score in the second round.
Though no NCAA championship took place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sooners have earned their way into the previous nine, beginning in 2011, and have reached the match play portion of the event, requiring being among the top eight teams after 72 holes, from 2016-2019.
In 2017, OU claimed the second national championship in program history, the other coming in 1989.
For the Sooners to have a chance to get back into the match play, they must first get into the national tournament, and to do that, they must move from ninth place to no worse than fifth in today’s final round.
OU has 18 more holes to make it happen.