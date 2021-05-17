Oklahoma began NCAA regional play on Monday not only as the top seed at its tournament, but as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.
Redshirt senior Sooner Jonathan Brightwell fired a cool 66 that included eight birdies on the par 72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to take an 18-hole edge on the individual leaderboard, one stroke in front of Nevada’s Sam Meek, two strokes in front of four other chasers.
Nevertheless, as a team, the Sooners still stand ninth and must move into the top five before Wednesday’s third and final round is complete to reach the NCAA championship, which begins May 28 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“We didn’t play very well today,” OU coach Ryan Hybl said. “We didn’t go score on the easy holes, the four par 5s and the easy par 4, specifically. We just didn’t make enough birdies on those holes.”
While Brightwell’s 66 leads everybody, the next best score shot by a Sooner belonged to Logan McAllister, who carded a 70.
It was the other two scores OU had to take that left it back in the pack. While Patrick Welch’s 80 was kicked out, Garrett Reband’s 76 and Quad Cummins’ 77 counted.
Oregon State, not among the top 40 teams in the nation, according to Golfstat, finished atop the team leaderboard on Monday, shooting a 7-under-par 281.
The Ducks will enter today’s second round two strokes in front of Texas Tech, three in front of New Mexico and Texas A&M and four in front of South Carolina, Arizona State and Nevada.
Stanford, at 287, is in eighth place, followed by both OU and Boise State, tied at 289.
On the bright side for the Sooners, they’re just eight strokes back of the leader and just four back of fifth place.
Still, over the next 36 holes, they must climb the leaderboard.
“I believe in our guys and the work they’ve put in and what they’ve got going on,” Hybl said. “We’ve got to step up to the tee [today] with confidence, go have fun and get after it.”
