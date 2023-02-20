There’s a new No. 1 in the men’s gymnastics national rankings.
For the first time this season, Oklahoma has taken over the top spot in the College Gymnastics Associations rankings after knocking off No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 William & Mary at home on February 11. The Sooners, who are unbeaten at home over their last 59 meets dating back to 2007, overcame the Cardinal behind an all-around score of 418.900.
It was the Sooners’ best all-around score since 2019 and the second consecutive week they’ve posted scores of 418 or higher. The Sooners’ have a top-three score average 416.333, and lead the country in three different evens — floor exercise (70.050), pommel horse (70.383) and high bar (68.833).
The ranking gives the Sooners’ the top spot in both the men’s and women’s rankings. The women’s team has been ranked No. 1 in the College Gymnastics Association’s rankings for seven consecutive weeks.
The women’s team will put its undefeated record on the line when it hosts West Virginia on Friday at 6:45 p.m. in the Lloyd Noble Center. The men’s team will be at the Winter Cup in Louisville, Ky. this weekend starting on Friday and ending on Sunday.
