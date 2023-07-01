NORMAN – University of Oklahoma men's basketball head coach Porter Moser announced the addition of Brock Morris as director of player personnel and an assistant coach on Saturday.
The NCAA increased the number of men's and women's basketball assistant coaches by two.
Morris brings 10-plus years of coaching and recruiting experience to Norman. Morris has aided in the development of seven All-Americans, 26 all-conference honorees, 18 all-tournament team selections, three conference players of the year, two conference tournament MVPs and one NBA Draft lottery pick, Elfrid Payton.
"Brock brings tons of experience to our program, having coached and recruited in the SEC," said Moser. "His SEC and head coaching experience will be a great addition to our staff. Brock has a great basketball mind and I look forward to him helping our program excel this season."
Morris joins the Sooners after one season as an Ole Miss assistant coach. He helped the Rebels land the No. 12 ranked 2022 recruiting class via ESPN and was instrumental in building a top-25 2023 class.
Prior to his year in Oxford, he spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Louisiana (2019-22) where he was responsible for player development, scouting and recruiting. As the program's acting head coach, he compiled a 4-0 record in two-game stints in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
"We are excited to join the staff and work with coach Moser, one of the premier coaches in the country," said Morris. "Oklahoma has a rich basketball tradition and we look forward to being a part of the OU family. Amanda, Macksen, Graysen and I can't wait to get involved with the Norman community."
As a recruiter for the Ragin' Cajuns, Morris was instrumental in helping Louisiana sign its highest-ranked recruiting class in program history. During his time in Lafayette, UL signed two ESPN four-star prospects, one ESPN 100 recruit, three ESPN 100 transfers, a junior college All-American, three JUCO top-100 players and a McDonald's All-American.
In 2021-22, the Ragin' Cajuns played for the Sun Belt Tournament championship, making its first title game appearance since 2014. UL posted a 17-9 SBC record and finished second in the West Division behind league champion Texas State. With recruits from Morris' time in Lafayette, the Cajuns won the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship, marking their second finals appearance in as many seasons.
During Morris' tenure with the Cajuns, seven players earned either all-conference or all-tournament team honors. Theo Akwuba was named the 2020-21 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, a Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year nominee and a Lefty Driesell Defensive All-American. He aided in the development and recruitment of the 2020 SBC Freshman of the Year and the 2023 Lou Henson National Player of the Year.
Morris spent the 2018-19 season as the Daytona State College head men's basketball coach, leading the Falcons to a 25-7 mark and a Mid-Florida Conference Tournament title. DSC spent 16 weeks in the JUCO top-25 rankings.
The Falcons averaged 87.0 points per outing and led Region 8 in 3-pointers made (317) and assists per contest (20.7). In addition to its offensive prowess, Daytona State dominated defensively, ranking first in the conference in field goal percentage defense, blocks, rebounding margin and turnovers forced.
Four Falcons earned Division I scholarships under his leadership, and Morris coached the 2019 Mid-Florida Conference Player of the Year.
Prior to his stint at DSC, Morris spent three seasons as an assistant coach at South Alabama and was primarily responsible for the defense. The Jaguars secured their top-ranked recruiting class in the Sun Belt in his second season on staff and ranked in the top-20 in points allowed per game.
South Alabama ranked sixth in the nation in 3-point field goal defense (.305) and 24th in field goal percentage defense (.407) in 2017-18. The Jaguars tied their best start in school history in 2016-17, posting a 5-0 mark and earning a season-opening win at UNLV. They led the conference in turnovers forced per game (16.3), turnover margin (3.2) and steals per outing (7.5).
Before joining the Jaguars, Morris spent two seasons as a junior college assistant coach at College of Southern Idaho. In his two seasons on the sidelines, the Golden Eagles finished 58-8 overall and 27-5 in Scene West Athletic Conference play. CSI won league titles and made appearances in the national tournament both years.
In 2014-15, Southern Idaho won the conference regular season title and the Region 18 Tournament championship. CSI finished with a 31-3 overall mark and 13-2 in conference action. The Golden Eagles averaged 90-plus points per game and held opponents to 68 points per outing.
In his first season on staff in 2013-14, CSI won the regular season title with a 13-4 conference mark and finished 27-5 overall. In his two seasons at Southern Idaho, 18 players signed Division I scholarships.
Prior to his time at CSI, Morris was the director of operations at Louisiana for three seasons (2010-13) and served two seasons as a graduate assistant at Alabama (2008-10).
Morris played collegiately at Snead State. He earned his bachelor's degree in history in 2008 and master's degree in human environmental sciences in 2010, both from Alabama.
Morris and his wife Amanda have two sons, Macksen and Graysen.
