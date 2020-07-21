OU home athletic events net over $1.3 million in alcohol sales for 2019-20 school year

The University of Oklahoma generated over $1.3 million in net alcohol sales during its first full year selling beer at home athletic events, according to open records obtained by The Transcript from the school.
OU's home football games accounted for 94.3% of those sales.
The school reported $1,377,383.15 in combined net alcohol sales from football, men's basketball, women's basketball, women's gymnastics, softball and baseball home events over the 2019-20 school year.
The university reported $1,298,738.16 ($1,587,707.40 in gross sales; $288,969 in sales tax) in net alcohol sales during its six-game home football schedule alone.
The football team’s 2019 campaign marked the first full season Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium served alcoholic beverages during home games. The venue also sold beer at OU's 2019 spring football game as part of the university's pilot program for selling alcohol at home sporting events.
OU disclosed sales figures for its shortened 2020 baseball and softball seasons, as well as its three sports hosted at Lloyd Noble Center for their 2019-20 seasons.
OU men’s basketball games produced $60,544.79 in net sales over 15 home games this past season. Women’s gymnastics netted $4,324.74 in alcohol sales over six meets. And women’s basketball reported $3,749.28 for its 16 home games.
OU’s baseball and softball seasons were canceled abruplty because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The baseball program managed to play 11 home games before the shutdown and generated $5,221.68 in net alcohol sales. Softball played 10 games, which yielded $4,804.50 in net alcohol sales.
The university started a pilot program for alcohol sales at home athletic events during the spring of 2019. OU’s Board of Regents approved the sale of alcoholic beverages at home athletic events and facilities during a May 2019 meeting.
2019-20 OU home athletic events alcohol sales
|Sport
|Gross Sales
|Sales Tax
|Net Sales
|Football, 2019
|$1,587,707.40
|$288,969.24
|$1,298,738.16
|Men's Basketball, 2019-20
|$74,016.00
|$13,471.21
|$60,544.79
|Women's Basketball, 2019-20
|$4,583.50
|$834.22
|$3,749.28
|Women's Gymnastics, 2020
|$5,287.00
|$962.26
|$4,324.72
|Baseball, 2020
|$6,383.50
|$1,161.82
|$5,221.68
|Softball, 2020
|$5,873.50
|$1,069.00
|$4,804.50