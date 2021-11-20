OU-Iowa State by the numbers: Norman North product Charlie Kolar enjoys career day

2,555
The number of days it had been since Oklahoma failed to finish with at least 100 yards passing as it did Saturday. The Sooners threw for 96 yards against Iowa State. On Nov. 22, 2014, they threw for 39, the day Samaje Perine ran for 427 yards against Kansas
0
The number of times over the course of his collegiate career Norman North product Charlie Kolar had ever caught for at least 152 yards, the figure he achieved Saturday. Previously, Kolar, Iowa State's tight end, caught for 100 yards against Kansas in 2019 and 131 against Texas last season.
41
The number of times OU has won at least 10 games in a season. Saturday’s victory was its 10th this season. A year ago, only playing 11 games, the Sooners won nine. They’ve won at least 10 in six straight seasons in which they’ve played their entire schedule.
51
Iowa State’s rushing yardage total, a season low for the Cyclones and a near season-low for a Sooner opponent. West Virginia only gained 47 on the ground.
17
The number of consecutive games in which OU has registered at least one takeaway. On Saturday, the Sooners registered three: one fumble recovery, two interceptions.
79
The difference in second-half scoring between the Sooners and their opponents this season. Saturday it was 7-0, making it 112-33 for the season.