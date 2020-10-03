54
The length of field goal attempt required for Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic to finally miss. Brkic, a sophomore, did not miss his freshman season and his 18-yard chip shot in the first quarter made it 18 straight without a miss. His 54-yard try was the final play of the first half, missing just right of the upright. He later connected from 51.
45
The number of points Oklahoma has outscored opponents by in the first quarter this season. Saturday, the advantage was 10-3. In three games, the advantage has been 48-3.
1
That’s how many times the Sooners have won the “turnover battle” in their last 14 games. It’s yet to happen this season, but it looked like it might, OU getting a fumble in the fourth quarter. Yet, the tables were evened when Spencer Rattler tossed an end zone interception later in the fourth quarter.
21,883
The time span covering Iowa State’s last two victories over Oklahoma in Ames. The Cyclones beat Bud Wilkinson’s Sooners 10-6 on Nov. 5, 1960 and they did it again Saturday night.
4-8
That’s OU’s tackles for loss followed by Iowa State’s. The Sooners’ four caused 13 lost yards for the Cyclones and the Cyclones’ eight caused 27 in Sooner losses.
3.5
OU’s yards per carry. The Sooners rushed the ball 33 times for 114 yards. Iowa State’s figure was 4.4. OU got 47 yards each from Seth McGowan (12 carries) and T.J. Pledger (11).
