OU-Kansas by the numbers

125
The difference in first-half ground yards gained by Oklahoma and Kansas. At the half, the Sooners had run the ball eight times for 7 yards. The Jayhawks had run the ball 28 times for 132 yards.
2,123
The number of days it had been since the Sooners last failed to score any points in a single half prior to Saturday. On Dec. 31, 2015, in the first round of the College Football Playoff, OU led Clemson 17-16 at the half. The final score was 37-17.
11.7
Caleb Williams' yards-per-carry average this season. He carried eight times for 70 yards against Kansas, giving him 305 yards on 26 carries for the season.
8-55
The number of penalties taken by, and the yards they cost, the Sooners in the first half on Saturday. OU had been penalized five times for 30 yards total against Texas and TCU, but cost itself repeatedly against against the Jayhawks in the first half.
3-23
Kansas' sack totals on Saturday. The Jayhawks sacked Caleb Williams three times for 23 yards in losses, while the Sooners sacked Kansas quarterback Jason Bean once for 3 yards.
1
The number of times each team punted on Saturday. OU’s Michael Turk entered the game having punted 14 times previously this season. Kansas’ Reis Vernon entered Saturday having punted 29 times previously this season.