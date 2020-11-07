93
Oklahoma’s scoring advantage in the first quarter this season. The Sooners have scored 103 first-quarter points and allowed only 10. Saturday, against Kansas, the Sooner advantage was 14-0.
3
The number of games the Sooners have recorded at least two interceptions this season. Brendan Radley-Hiles and Trey Brown snared them Saturday, both in the first quarter. OU also grabbed two picks against Texas and Texas Tech. Last season it only happened against South Dakota and UCLA, never in conference play.
59
The number of consecutive games OU has scored at least 28 points, a figure reached by halftime Saturday. The next longest such streak in college football is 31 straight by Central Florida. OU last failed to reach the number in a 45-24 loss to Ohio State on Sept. 17, 2016.
9
The number of Sooners to carry the ball against Kansas, easily a season high: Rhamondre Stevenson, T.J. Pledger, Mikey Henderson, Seth McGowan, Chandler Morris, Marcus Major, Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai.
11
OU’s tackles for loss, which were rung up by 10 different players. Linebacker Nik Bonitto starred, finishing with three sacks totaling 21 yards in Kansas losses.
4.9
The difference in yards per play from each team. The Sooners averaged 8.1 per snap and the Jayhawks averaged 3.2. Those figured contributed to a first-down differential of 15: 31 for OU, 16 for Kansas.
