8
The number of seasons since Oklahoma last dropped its Big 12 opener. That loss was also to Kansas State, 24-19, in 2012. The last time prior to that was to Colorado, 27-24, in 2007.
2-11
Kansas State’s third down efficiency, which was slightly better than Missouri State’s third-down efficiency (0-11). The Sooners converted 7 of 12 of their third downs.
4-1
The number of times Kansas State faced third down over its last six possessions and the number of times it converted. Once, it converted on the fourth-down that followed, on three of its second-half possessions that became touchdowns, it did not face third down.
11
The number of first downs OU accumulated before Kansas State earned its first first down. The Wildcats finally got one on their first drive of the second quarter. They punted before they got another one.
183
The number of combined penalty yards between the two teams. OU was hit with 10 for 75, Kansas State for even more, 13 for 108. Two different times, the teams committed offsetting penalties, which are not counted in their totals.
