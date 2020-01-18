An elite club officially welcomed Brady Manek as a member Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-9 junior sank two free throws, pushing his career scoring total to 1,001 points, with 55.8 seconds remaining in Saturday’s meeting between Oklahoma and TCU.
A standing ovation from the Lloyd Noble Center crowd ensued for the Harrah native, who exited the game after the second free throw. A round of applause might’ve still been warranted, regardless of reaching the milestone, after Manek poured in a career-high 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts.
Manek’s marksmanship materialized into an 83-63 win for the Sooners, who entered the game having lost their last two contests, and etches his name along with 45 other Sooners that have recorded 1,000 or more career points.
“It's pretty cool,” Manek said. “Growing up as a fan of the Sooners, coming to games, playing here and reaching that is really cool.”
Manek was money from the start. He scored OU’s first five points, including a triple that put the Sooners ahead 3-2 with 18:01 to go in the first half.
OU never trailed the rest of the way.
“I thought the guys had a really good focus from the start,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “It was really great to see them play with a little confidence and freedom and move the ball like they did.
“Of course, when shots go in, it makes everything seem better.”
The Sooners made 53.7 percent of their shots from the floor and nailed 11 threes against the Frogs.
OU’s had only one game more efficient from the field — a Nov. 21 win over Maryland Eastern Shore when Kruger’s squad made 55.2 percent of its shots. And the Sooners’ 11 3-pointers marks the third time this season OU’s eclipsed double-digit 3-point makes.
The runaway win was highlighted by Manek's 31 points, which are the most from a Sooner since Trae Young dropped 32 against West Virginia on Feb. 5, 2018.
The homegrown forward was quick to praise his teammates, though, when asked what the accomplishment meant to him.
“Over the years, they've found me,” Manek said. “A lot of my points have been catch-and-shoot. I have to give it up to them.”
Passing was a key component to the Sooners’ win. OU tallied 20 assists against TCU, which recorded 11 assists and shot 37.7 percent from the field.
The Frogs fell behind by as many as 24 points when OU went ahead 64-40 with 10:03 left in the second half.
TCU wasn't able to contain Manek or the rest of the Sooners.
Kristian Doolittle added 11 points on 5 of 11 shooting, while De'Vion Harmon scored 10 points, including a pair of threes.
Austin Reaves shook off a shaky performance against Kansas, which held the Sooner guard to a season-low four points on Tuesday. Reaves responded with 14 points on Saturday and added five assists and five rebounds.
“Coaches and my teammates keep telling me to shoot it,” he said. “... It was good to see some of them go in, but we have to keep building on it.”
Manek was also looking to resolve shooting woes he experienced against the Jayhawks.
He made just 4 of 16 shots from the field for 10 points in Tuesday’s 66-52 loss, which added more motivation against the Frogs, he says.
“It frustrated me all week, it tore me,” Manek said. “But I bounced back.”
