Brady Manek was money from the start.

The Harrah native drained a three to put the Sooners up 3-2 in the opening minutes of Saturday’s game against TCU. OU never trailed after that point and Manek went on to score a career-high 31 points en route to OU’s 83-63 win over TCU.

Manek eclipsed 1,000 career points with his performance.

The win ended a two-game skid for the Sooners, who lost to Iowa State last Saturday and Kansas on Tuesday.

The Sooners are at No. 2 Baylor on Monday. The game starts at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

