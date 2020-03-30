Oklahoma center Corbin Merritt has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Transcript.
Merritt arrived to OU this past season after transferring from Daytona State College with three years of eligibility.
The 6-foot-9 center from Lloyd, Florina, appeared in eight games this season, scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds over 15 minutes.
Merritt, a former Rivals.com three-star prospect, leaves the Sooners with one true center — rising redshirt freshman Rick Issanza — on its 2020-21 roster.
OU also returns forwards Anyang Garang, Jalen Hill, Victor Iwuakor, Kur Kuath, Brady Manek and Read Streller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.