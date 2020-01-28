OU men's basketball: Jim Molinari's 'hall of fame' moment comes full circle

It was the summer of 1974. Lon Kruger, the Big Eight's back-to-back Player of the Year recipient, just wrapped his playing career at Kansas State. And Jim Molinari was set to begin his second season with the Wildcats in a few months.
Molinari spent the previous year learning under his veteran teammate in Manhattan, Kansas, where both will return to Wednesday night when Oklahoma visits K-State. During that summer, though, Kruger needed Molinari’s assistance.
Kruger was headed home to Silver Lake, Kansas. He was set to be honored at a hall of fame ceremony at his high school. Molinari thought Kruger needed to wear something special for the occasion.
“I don't think at that time dressing was too important to him,” he said. “He's really upped his game that way.”
So, Molinari lent his mentor a sports coat, which was fine with Kruger.
Said Kruger, "I probably didn't have one."
Molinari, now an assistant on Kruger’s OU coaching staff, never thought he’d be in Kruger's position. He played two seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to Illinois Wesleyan. He then almost pursued a law career after earning his juris doctor at DePaul University and passing the Bar examination.
“I thought maybe I'll never make a hall of fame but I kind of lived vicariously through him and my sports coat,” Molinari said. “We made the hall of fame.”
Molinari pivoted from law and enjoyed head-coaching stints at Northern Illinois (1989-91), Bradley (1991-2002) and Western Illinois (2008-14). He's also held assistant roles at DePaul, Minnesota, Ball State and most recently Nebraska before reuniting with Kruger in Norman this season.
“We've been very close ever since we were teammates in college,” Kruger said. “He's got a passion for the game and enthusiasm. Great knowledge, and he's a 20-year head coach. So, he brings great experience and a lot of credibility.”
Nearly five decades following his jacket assist for Kruger, Molinari was honored at halftime of Bradley’s game against Illinois State last Wednesday.
The OU assistant had his own personal ceremony. This time it was for his induction into the Bradley Athletics Hall of Fame.
“It's a huge blessing, especially at Bradley,” said Molinari, who was named Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 1996 and helped the Braves finish fifth or better in the conference all but three of his 11 seasons with the program.
“I coached two years at Northern Illinois as a head coach and was left some pretty good players, so we had success. But Bradley's where I really cut my teeth as a coach. ... It was just a special day.”
Molinari doesn’t expect the same red-carpet treatment when he and the Sooners arrive at Manhattan’s Bramlage Coliseum.
He’s coached only one time in Manhattan before — Nov. 25, 1995. He was Bradley’s head coach and the Wildcats took the Braves, who made the NCAA Tournament that season, to overtime.
Bradley led by three with eight seconds to go, and Molinari opted for his team not to foul. A foul would let the Braves avoid a last-second, game-tying 3-pointer, which the Wildcats indeed got to send it to overtime.
The Braves lost 75-72.
"Should've fouled," Molinari recalls the late Jack Hartman, who then worked in TV as a color commentator for Kansas State basketball, telling him.
Molinari coached against Kansas State a second time on Dec. 7, 1996 in Peoria, Illinois. The Wildcats won 73-61.
Asked what his Kansas State homecoming meant to him, Molinari quipped, “I don't think anyone will remember me. I'm not worried about having police protection.”