Oklahoma senior Kristian Doolittle headlined the Sooners represented on the Big 12’s all-conference selections, released Sunday.
Doolittle, a senior from Edmond, earned All-Big 12 first team honors.
Doolittle is averaging 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He’s also shot 44.1 percent from the floor.
OU junior forward Brady Manek was a third team selection, while fellow junior Austin Reaves was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention and all-newcomer team selection.
The Sooners (19-12) resume play against West Virginia at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals.
