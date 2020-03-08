OU men's basketball: Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament hopes take positive turn entering home finalé vs. Texas

Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle (21) looks to pass the ball while defended by West Virginia guard Miles McBride during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va.

 AP Photo / Kathleen Batten

Oklahoma senior Kristian Doolittle headlined the Sooners represented on the Big 12’s all-conference selections, released Sunday.

Doolittle, a senior from Edmond, earned All-Big 12 first team honors.

Doolittle is averaging 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He’s also shot 44.1 percent from the floor.

OU junior forward Brady Manek was a third team selection, while fellow junior Austin Reaves was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention and all-newcomer team selection.

The Sooners (19-12) resume play against West Virginia at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals.

Joe Buettner is a sports reporter for the Norman Transcript. You can contact him at (405) 366-3557 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.

Tags

Recommended for you