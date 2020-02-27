OU men's basketball notepad: Kristian Doolittle plays through broken nose

Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle shoots over Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Kristian Doolittle, who broke his nose at Oklahoma State last Saturday, underwent a medical procedure early Thursday morning.

The procedure was successful and the senior is not expected to miss Oklahoma's Saturday game at West Virginia, according to OU's official men's basketball Twitter account.

Doolittle played in OU's Tuesday win against Texas Tech, despite the broken nose. He did wear a face mask, however, to protect the nose.

He scored 19 points to help the Sooners win 65-61 over the Red Raiders.

OU resumes action against West Virginia at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Joe Buettner is a sports reporter for the Norman Transcript. You can contact him at (405) 366-3557 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.

