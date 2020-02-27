Kristian Doolittle, who broke his nose at Oklahoma State last Saturday, underwent a medical procedure early Thursday morning.
The procedure was successful and the senior is not expected to miss Oklahoma's Saturday game at West Virginia, according to OU's official men's basketball Twitter account.
Kristian Doolittle underwent a successful procedure on his broken nose this morning. We anticipate that he’ll be available for Saturday’s game at West Virginia. https://t.co/0Eku6UKSgB— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 27, 2020
Doolittle played in OU's Tuesday win against Texas Tech, despite the broken nose. He did wear a face mask, however, to protect the nose.
He scored 19 points to help the Sooners win 65-61 over the Red Raiders.
OU resumes action against West Virginia at 3 p.m. Saturday.
