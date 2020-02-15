LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas' home contingent simmered as Austin Reaves took flight for a two-handed jam to put Oklahoma ahead 17-16.
Allen Fieldhouse grew even quieter as Kristian Doolittle hit one of his five 3-pointers to give the Sooners a 27-24 advantage with 7:05 left in the first half.
Third-ranked Kansas stormed to a 41-32 lead by halftime after Doolittle's triple and never looked back, beating OU 87-70 on Saturday.
The senior Doolittle led OU with 27 points on 8-of-20 shooting to go with 12 rebounds in 35 minutes played.
But Kansas, led by Marcus Garrett's 24 points, Devon Dotson's 19 and Udoka Azubuike's 15, was too much for OU to overcome.
Next, the Sooners host No. 1 Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
